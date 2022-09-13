Inter Miami CF announced a major, multiyear partnership with Florida Blue on Monday that makes the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan the club’s official community partner – and secures naming rights for the $60 million training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It will be called the Florida Blue Training Center.
“We are thrilled to partner with Florida Blue, a company that shares our commitment to the people of South Florida,” said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF CEO and managing owner. “We look forward to working together to bring programs that will have a positive impact on the health and wellness of our community.”
The 50,000-square-foot facility includes six natural grass fields and one turf for the development of professional and youth players. It will be leveraged to create unique activations for South Florida communities such as soccer clinics and inclusive events for families and fans.
Florida Blue also will become the presenting partner of Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team, which travels for exhibition matches – scheduled in conjunction with Inter Miami CF first-team matches – to reinforce inclusivity and showcase the talents and abilities to MLS fans. Inter Miami CF and Florida Blue will provide authentic MLS first-team experiences such as signing days, jersey unveils, practices and scrimmages with Inter Miami CF front office staff and first-team players, and game day recognition.
“By partnering with Inter Miami, we hope to leverage the passion and camaraderie around fútbol in ways that can provide new opportunities to communities and elevate their health and well-being,” said Pat Geraghty, Florida Blue president and CEO.
Beginning in 2023, Florida Blue also will have apparel rights on the upper back of the Inter Miami CF first team training top, which will grant Florida Blue exposure on both the short sleeve and sleeveless training tops throughout preseason, regular season and playoffs.
Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in Major League Soccer. The team made its debut in March 2020. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility in Fort Lauderdale. It recently sealed a deal with the city of Miami to build a stadium near Miami International Airport on land that is now Melreese Park.