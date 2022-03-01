The pandemic has taught us how interdependent the global economy is. Current supply chain issues are still creating shortages of goods around the world and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine will add another layer of impact.
Ukraine and Russia are among three countries with the biggest proportion of iron ore deposits in the world. This is important to know because 98% of global iron ore is used to make steel, which accounts for more than 90% of all metals used in the world. Steel is used in the manufacture of many things, from cars, trains and ships to the high-rise buildings in our cities and the bridges that connect us. Steel is used to create pipes, cars, ships, engines, roofs, nails, nuts, bolts, tools and machinery, in building and construction, and even in the food industry in the manufacture of cans and much more. China currently manufactures half the world’s steel.
Critical to the production of steel is manganese ore and Ukraine is one of the top 10 producers in the world. More than 85% of all mined manganese is used for steel production. The ore is particularly useful in increasing steel’s resistance to oxidation, so manganese is often used to make stainless steel. It’s also used to make aluminum.
Ukraine is also rich in titanium and uranium. Titanium is a strong, lightweight, temperature-resistant material mainly used in aerospace, aircraft and engines. In the military, uranium can be used to create high-density ammunition capable of penetrating heavily armored targets, and the element is a crucial compound used to power nuclear power plants which generate electricity.
Industries that depend on these natural resources are bracing for the fallout of the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, corporations that hold a major presence in Russia are immediately taking a hit from U.S. and European sanctions on Russia that ultimately will have a trickle-down effect at the pump, at the grocery store, at the car dealership and elsewhere. Here’s why:
The automobile industry
Mitsubishi distributes motor vehicles through some 141 dealerships in Russia and has a stake in the Sakhalin II gas and oil development project that supplies Japan with liquefied natural gas and trades coal, aluminum, nickel, coal, methanol, plastics and other material. It also supplies power plant equipment and other machinery to Russia.
Toyota’s plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, makes Camry and Rav4 vehicles, and it has a sales office in Moscow.
The oil industry
British oil company BP is the largest foreign investor in Russia with a 19.75% stake in the country’s national oil company, Rosneft. It also holds stakes in several other oil and gas projects in Russia. Over the weekend, BP announced it was pulling out of Rosneft and that BP CEO Bernard Looney will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board.
Dutch oil company Shell owns 27.5% of the Sakhali-2 liquefied natural gas project, which has an annual capacity of 10.9 million tons and is operated by Gazprom. It’s also one of the five co-financiers of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
American oil giant ExxonMobil has more than 1,000 employees in Russia and has been operating in the country for more than 25 years. Its subsidiary, Exxon Neftegas Limited (ENL), has a 30% stake in Sakhalin-1 – a vast oil and natural gas project located off Sakhalin Island in far east Russia. It has operated the project since 1995 on behalf of a consortium that includes Japanese and Indian partners, as well as two affiliates of Russia’s largest oil company, Rosneft.
Consumer goods
Coca-Cola HBC is a London-listed company that bottles Coke for Russia, Ukraine and much of Central and Eastern Europe. It counts Russia among its largest markets and employs 7,000 people there.
French yogurt maker Danone (parent company of Dannon) controls Russian dairy brand Prostokvanhino and gets 6% of its total sales from the country.
Swiss consumer goods company Nestle had six factories in Russia as of 2020, including plants making confectionery and drinks, according to its website. Its 2020 sales from Russia were worth about $1.7 billion.
Mondelez, maker of Oreo and owner of Cadbury, became the leading chocolate maker in Russia in 2018.
McDonald’s has categorized Russia as a high-growth market and continued to open locations there throughout the last decade.
The French connection
French President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to negotiate and solve the Ukraine-Russia crisis for some time. Prior to the Russian invasion he conducted a diplomatic tour of both countries to engage in peace talks by meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. What is Macron’s interest?
TotalEnergies, a French oil company, is one of the biggest investors in Russia with a 19.4% stake in Russia’s Novatek, a 20% interest in the Yamal LNG joint venture, 21.6% of Arctic LNG 2, a 20% stake in the onshore Kharyaga oil field and various holdings in the country’s renewables, refining and chemicals sectors, according to its website.
French gas utility company Engie is one of five co-financiers of Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Russia’s VSMPO-AVISMA the largest single supplier of titanium to Safran, the French jet engine maker, though the French company says Russia supplies less than half its requirements.