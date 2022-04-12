Floridians continue to pay more than $4 per gallon at the gas tank even after oil prices began dropping, according to AAA.
About a week ago, Florida gas prices increased 13 cents, making the state average reach $4.24 per gallon before prices began to decline. The state average gas price was $4.17 per gallon on Sunday, 5 cents more than this time last week; 55 cents more than last month, and $1.32 more per gallon than this time during 2021, according to AAA.
Gas is 68 cents more than what drivers paid before Russia invaded Ukraine.
During the past week, Florida gas prices dropped 7 cents, and drivers could see a downward trend continue this week, unless oil prices rebound, AAA said.
“Gas prices are drifting lower now that oil prices are declining again,” Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson, said. “The price of oil dropped last week after President Biden announced plans to release 1 million barrels per day from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in effort to ease global supply concerns. The downward pressure was compounded by news that other countries are considering similar action. The oil price drop could enable gas prices to fall back below $4 a gallon in the next couple of weeks. That is, unless something causes oil prices to rebound this week.”
The U.S. price of oil dropped 13% last week. Friday’s settlement of $99.27 per barrel was $14.63/b less than the week before. It’s also $24.43 per barrel less than this year’s high of $123.70/b, AAA reported.