The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has appointed Graylyn Swilley-Woods, Ph.D., as the new director of its Black Hospitality Initiative (BHI). She will be responsible for leading BHI’s mission of advancing opportunities and increasing workforce participation for Black residents in the tourism sector through scholarships, talent development and job referral programs.
With more than 25 years of experience in community engagement, economic development and higher education, Swilley-Woods returns to GMCVB to lead the BHI within the Multicultural and Tourism & Development Department (MTDD) following a previous tenure with the organization which spanned more than 10 years.
For the past decade, GMCVB’s MTDD has showcased greater Miami and Miami Beach’s multicultural neighborhoods, attractions and events to ensure they receive more travel market share, both locally and nationally.
“Dr. Swilley-Woods is renowned for her expertise and leadership on multiculturalism,” stated David Whitaker, GMCVB president and CEO. “Students seeking careers in the hospitality and events industry have a champion who will focus her energies on nurturing and creating opportunity with the goal of creating a strong talent pipeline.”
As the past associate vice president of GMCVB’s MTDD and previous executive director of the Black Hospitality Initiative of Greater Miami, Swilley-Woods promoted the development and advancement of multicultural tourism and education.
“The department’s new alignment with the BHI and an expanded focus on education and workforce development coupled with Graylyn’s enthusiasm, will only elevate the overall diversity, equity and inclusion mission of our team and organization,” said Connie Kinnard, MTDD senior vice president.
Most recently, Swilley-Woods served as executive director of the Overtown Children and Youth Coalitions and president of Swilley Woods & Associates.
She has received multiple accolades from local, state and national organizations and institutions for her extensive work and training in several disciplines, including urban development, Africana studies, cultural compassion, heritage tourism, and leadership and organizational diversity.
Swilley-Woods received her Ph.D. from Antioch University, where her dissertation research focused on heritage community tourism sustainability in urban communities in Miami.