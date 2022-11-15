Florida International University’s Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences has only just begun reaping the benefits of a $10 million investment made by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation last spring.
The funding was part of a previous $116 million commitment in new funding awarded to the school to develop local tech talent. About $3.5 million went toward outfitting a 20,000-square-foot teaching and interactive research space with computing and prototyping equipment, in addition to creating more makerspace labs, active learning classrooms and research laboratories.
“The foundation and the funding of this program will help a lot of people like me who are interested in tech but don’t know what’s out there or how it works,” said Shiloh James, an information technology (IT) student at the school who is set to graduate next month. “It’s really amazing that an opportunity like this exists.”
Now, more than one year since the initial round of investments, a Knight Foundation representative told The Miami Times that the organization is gearing up to contribute an additional $5 million within the next 2-4 months to support equitable tech programs in Miami.
Knight Foundation has not only supported higher education institutions looking to create an equitable tech and entrepreneurship ecosystem, but also local organizations with a similar mission. Past grants helped create a Knight Arts + Tech Fellowship – for artists making waves in the field by using emerging technologies – and Lab Miami Wynwood, Miami’s first co-working space.
Earlier this year, Knight joined The Miami Foundation, Miami-Dade County and JP Morgan in announcing the Tech Equity Miami funding consortium, a group that will deploy $100 million over five years. So far, the initiative has helped support programs that promote internet connectivity for students without internet access at home.
“In Miami for about 10 years now, we’ve been investing in the city’s tech, startup and innovation community…” said Raul Moas, a senior director at Knight. “What we noticed was that, not only was the demand for tech growing but more Miamians than ever before were opting into degree programs and certificate programs in computer science, computer engineering, data science and related fields at local universities.”
Moas estimates in the past 24 months Knight has invested about $23 million dollars into tech talent development programs through local institutions and partner organizations.
“That work is about building a better, more just and more accessible system that local Miamians can use to break into the sector,” he explained. “We’re seeking a Miami where residents have equal opportunity and equal access to the promises of technology to improve their lives and livelihoods. That could mean access to really great STEM education in K-12 (or) access to career pathways (and) postsecondary education.”
James, who transferred to FIU from Miami Dade College, says graduating with a technology-related degree didn’t always appear a feasible option for him. Though he had a love for computers and was known as a tech guru among friends who relied on him to resolve their computer issues, his passion had not yet expanded beyond a hobby.
“I started out in community college fumbling ideas, trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” said James, who was encouraged by an adviser to pursue an IT major. “Now in my final semester, I’m learning about more advanced database concepts and advanced networking management. It’s been really interesting to [acquire] all this knowledge and skill.”
The college senior says the resources available through FIU help him feel confident he will land a high-paying job where can further develop his skill post-graduation.
Through FIU’s STARS tutoring and mentorship program, James informs children in elementary and middle schools about what possibilities lie ahead for them in the industry, while teaching them about coding programs.
Knight’s FIU investment came after the school publicly announced a goal of expanding the faculty and student body by 70%.
“We believe that before the pandemic and even more so now, Miamians want to be in tech. They’re looking for ways to gain the skill to break in the field,” said Moas. “The $10 million is meant to accelerate FIU’s growth and capacity to meet that community demand and the growing enrollment numbers.”
Outside of supporting the latest technology, a significant portion of that funding was dedicated to building the faculty needed to support the program by attracting hires with a background in artificial intelligence, smart robotics, bioinformatics, biodevices and digital forensics.
The number of Black students enrolled in FIU’s computing and information sciences college has steadily increased since 2019, expanding from a total of 284 undergraduate and graduate students to 325 in three years.
FIU enrollment data submitted to The Miami Times also reveals that there were more Black students than white students enrolled during the 2021-2022 academic school year. Hispanic student enrollment was at a whopping 1,645 compared to 313 white students.