Ally Financial Inc. and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community, are closing in on the final weeks of registering students for the fourth annual Moguls in the Making pitch competition.
Students must apply online by May 15 for program consideration. Sixty students will be selected to participate, earning the opportunity to learn vital business skills while competing for valuable scholarships and paid internships.
To participate, students must be current, full-time rising sophomores, juniors or seniors in good standing at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or a Predominantly Black Institution (PBI,) and must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA. To apply or get more details, students should visit Ally.com/go/moguls.
To help students better understand the program, Ally, a digital financial services company, and TMCF will hold a 90-minute virtual session via the Handshake college recruiting platform May 12 at 6 p.m. ET. Former Moguls participants will be on hand to answer questions.
During the competition, which will take place Sept. 15-18, students will be grouped into teams of four from 15 HBCUs and asked to develop and pitch business ideas that promote economic mobility. The teams will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges from the business community with each member of the top three winning teams earning scholarships of $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, as well as guaranteed paid internship offers from Ally, a laptop and other prizes. All students from each of the 12 other teams will earn $1,000 scholarships for their participation in the rigorous challenge.
“We’re looking forward to another year of dynamic energy and creativity from the HBCU students who give their all to develop innovative and viable business ideas that can have incredible impact on communities,” said Natalie Brown, director of corporate citizenship at Ally. “Moguls in the Making attracts students who are eager to grow and want to be future corporate leaders and top entrepreneurs.”
Moguls in the Making (MITM) was developed in 2019 to provide HBCU students with career-launching business experience, networking access to executives, and internships and scholarships, while also giving Ally a new path for reaching diverse talent. Since MITM launched, Ally has hired 36 of the participants as interns and 12 as full-time employees, working on teams across the company, from IT and marketing to product design and development. The digital financial services company has awarded $356,000 in scholarships through the program since its inception.
Last year’s winning idea from the North Carolina A&T team focused on a new way to generate power locally to lower electric bills for residents in low-income neighborhoods. Other winning ideas involved using technology to improve high school graduation rates, help people get jobs in skilled trades and provide health care to the uninsured.
TMCF is a natural fit for Ally’s initiatives, given to its history of success in supporting nearly 300,000 students who attend HBCUs and PBIs. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has awarded more than $300 million in scholarships and boasts a 90% graduation rate for students in its programs.
“We are proud of our relationship with Ally and fully support the next generation of leaders from HBCUs, institutions that play a critical role in ensuring young people of color are not left behind,” said Eric D. Hart, Ed.D., TMCF’s chief programs officer. “Moguls in the Making provides additional opportunities for students of color which will ultimately lead to a more diverse workforce, both at Ally and beyond.”
MITM was cited by Fast Company as a reason Ally was named sixth on its 2021 list of best workplaces for innovators, which recognizes companies that foster creative cultures.