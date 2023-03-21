Bo Leg’s BBQ, a beloved barbecue joint previously located in the heart of North Miami Beach and recognized as one of the best local spots for barbecue, reopened at Skatebird Miami last week. The pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances had forced the family-operated business to shut down for two years.
It is now open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at its new location, and is also accepting online orders through food delivery services such as GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats.
The Bo Leg’s BBQ comeback was largely the result of a partnership with Hip Hop Eatery, a restaurant kitchen group based in South Florida. Founded by celebrity producer and filmmaker Marco “Mall” Molinet, it uses a team of marketing, business and engineering experts to build containers with full commercial kitchens that can house breakout restaurants.
Through these containers or pods, which are strategically placed throughout the community, novice and veteran entrepreneurs alike can expand and grow their businesses with assistance from the Hip Hop Eatery team.
“We put them in high-traffic communities where there’s a least a certain amount of houses within half a mile,” said Molinet. “I put together a dream team of different specialists like operations, marketing and branding to geotarget people that like this or that type of food and use that data to maximize sales.”
“This was a God-sent thing,” chef Kevin “Bo Legs” Dority, founder of Bo Leg’s BBQ, told The Miami Times. “When I was going through what I went through, all I wanted was someone to help me take the business to another level. And when Hip Hop Eatery came around, I thought a partnership was a terrific idea – and here we are now.”
“Bo Leg’s is a 30-year-old brand that had a beautiful reputation, but with COVID, life and health issues, things got to the point where the owner wasn’t able to work at his maximum potential,” said Molinet. “But I saw the potential in Bo Leg’s BBQ and I partnered with him to rebrand and relaunch the business. We’re planning on doing multiple locations with this brand.”
At just 9 years old, Dority became fascinated with the art of barbecuing while living in South Carolina. His mother handled all the cooking and tasked her son with cleaning the grill afterward.
“When I moved to Miami, I went and bought two small grills and a tent,” said Dority. “I went beside a road and started selling barbecue on North Miami Avenue and 166th Street, and then I moved to the parking lot of the Foxy Lady Laundry. The barbecuing took off from there.”
Dority finally launched his “official” barbecuing business in 1975 with a partner; disagreements between the two drove him to branch out on his own in 1992. Since then, Dority says he’s worked hard to perfect his recipes and barbecuing skills.
“The customers really embraced the barbecue,” he said. “At the time, I was selling barbecue chicken, ribs, jerk chicken, with baked beans as a side dish.”
The current menu consists of chicken, ribs, brisket, beef foot-long sausages and turkey legs, and macaroni and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, coleslaw, french fries, rice and corn on the cob as sides. The restaurant’s signature banana pudding will soon be available again as well.
“The name ‘Bo Leg’s BBQ’ was my daughter’s doing,” Dority revealed. “In the beginning, it was just called barbecue but she said ‘Daddy, you have bow legs, let’s just call the business ‘Bo Leg’s BBQ.’”
His wife, two daughters, a son and – most recently – his brother have helped run the business.
“We, unfortunately, had to close because a garbage truck ran into the building we were at and the building was deemed unsafe,” said Dority. “And then the pandemic hit and we were unable to get the permits required to get construction done.”
The Hip Hop Eatery concept
“What we’re doing is working with city officials in community redevelopment agencies, politicians and people trying to help rejuvenate areas,” said Molinet. “We’re going into these areas that are being gentrified and we’re working with local restaurateurs to foster economic inclusion.”
Former Miami District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Watson helped usher through the Bo Leg’s BBQ-Hip Hop Eatery partnership, according to Dority.
“We started talking about making this happen over more than a year ago,” he explained. “But between going back and forth and trying to get things together and even getting the container, we only just now opened.”
“These containers cost, give or take, about $200,000 to build each one,” Molinet said of the process to get a business project up and running. “It’s an investment, but you’re going to make it back over time. These things are really efficient and can run on a little put-put generator. Once you have the container, it’s really about the lease on the land.”
Business owners can either lease the container from Hip Hop Eatery for a flat fee or agree to provide up to a certain percentage of proceeds.
On opening day, Bo Leg’s BBQ announced that it would donate a percentage of its proceeds toward Molinet’s Florida Film House 1st Take Youth Film Program.
“Right now, we’re talking to Sistrunk and the Broward CRA, who will pay for their restaurateurs to undergo a training program and have agreed to cover their lease for a year,” said Molinet. “In the program, these people will be able to use the containers and get training to be able to start their businesses. And if they’re doing well, they’re going to move to the next step, which is them getting their own container or splitting it with another vendor.”
The one at Skatebird, which currently provides Dority with a place to operate his business, will soon also serve desserts from Overtown’s Jackson Bros Ice Cream and food from two more vendors.
“We’re looking to put a Raising Cane’s-type concept with food like wings and fries and maybe a burger concept, too,” said Molinet.
His goal is to have some of the containers serve as a one-stop shop where people craving burgers, wings, barbecue or dessert for example, can stop for a bite from some of their favorite restaurants.
“Bo will be here running Bo Leg’s BBQ but we also have a team of Hip Hop Eatery employees here helping him,” said Molinet.
The idea behind that is for Hip Hop Eatery employees to learn the recipes from the business owners and be able to run the kitchen without them having to be present.
“We’re looking to have 10 locations,” said Dority. “So far, we have one location at Skatebird and another one will be opening up in June, which will be at our original location. Then we’re hoping to open up one next door to Red Rooster in Overtown.”
Hip Hop Eatery plans to launch more containers to house seven different restaurant businesses later this year.
“It’s not about how much money you make but how many people you put on, so I’m very intentional about making sure people can be a part of the economic growth in their community,” said Molinet. “We have the skills as minority business owners and the talent, but sometimes we just lack the training or just never had a chance.”