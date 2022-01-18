President Joe Biden on Friday announced the nominations of three people to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, including Sarah Bloom Raskin – a former Fed and Treasury official – for the top regulatory slot, and Lisa Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed’s board.
Biden also nominated Phillip Jefferson, an economist, dean of faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina and a former Fed researcher.
The three nominees, who will have to be confirmed by the Senate, would fill out the Fed’s seven-member board.
According to the Detroit Free Press, economist Cook, a professor at Michigan State University, has built a deep fan base among young Black women and others in economics.
She’s tackled issues such as how systemic racism contributes to wealth inequality and has researched how lynchings and hate-related violence in America’s history held back Black invention and innovation.
Cook’s other research on how racial inequality has hurt the economy, and her deep understanding of racial and gender gaps, could serve an important role for the central bank’s efforts relating to diversity, equity and inclusion.
In 2019, she co-authored an opinion piece in The New York Times with Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman, a co-founder of The Sadie Collective, that bluntly outlined how Black women experienced discrimination in the economics field, how some white students have difficulty seeing a Black woman as an expert and how economics is “neither a welcoming nor a supportive profession” for women, particularly Black women.
To combat those problems, Cook has spent time mentoring younger Black women in economics, directing a summer program run by the American Economic Association, and won an award for mentoring in 2019.
In addition to being a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State since 2005, Cook was a senior economist on the Obama administration’s White House Economic Advisory Board and was an adviser to the Biden-Harris transition team on the Fed and bank regulatory policy.
Jefferson, who grew up in a working-class family in Washington, D.C., according to an interview with the American Economic Association, has focused his research on poverty and monetary policy. In a 2005 paper, he concluded that the benefits of a hot economy from the reduction in unemployment among lower-skilled workers outweighed the costs, including the risk that companies would adopt automation once labor grew scarce. In 2008, he published a paper on the economics of Black families and households headed by women.
In a 2018 interview with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis publications, Jefferson talked about the importance of including more diverse voices in his policy-making role.
“When you represent diversity and engage in conversation, it changes the nature of the conversation. We need to sit around the table,” he said. “We think it is very important for public policy to hear the voice of diversity.”
If approved, Biden’s picks would significantly increase the Fed’s diversity. Cook and Jefferson would be just the fourth and fifth Black governors in the Fed’s 108-year history. And for the first time, a majority of the board would consist of female appointees.
They would join the Fed at a particularly challenging time, in which the central bank will undertake the delicate task of raising its benchmark interest rate to try to curb high inflation, without undercutting the recovery from the pandemic recession. Last Wednesday, the government reported that inflation reached a four-decade high in December.
“This group will bring much needed expertise, judgement and leadership to the Federal Reserve while at the same time bringing a diversity of thought and perspective never seen before on the Board of Governors,” Biden said in a statement Friday.
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System is charged with overseeing the Federal Reserve Banks and with helping implement the monetary policy of the United States. Governors are appointed by the president, confirmed by the Senate and serve for staggered 14-year terms.