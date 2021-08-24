Toys “R” Us is making a comeback, thanks to Macy’s.
Beginning next year, the department store chain will open Toys “R” Us toy shops within 400 locations across the country.
Though it is unknown what those new sections will look like, a press release announcing the partnership said the Toys “R” Us mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, will be returning.
The two companies are also partnering to sell toys online. A toy section has already been added to Macy’s website and toysrus.com is back up.
“Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together,” said Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer for Macy’s, in a statement. “Toys R Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys, and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”
This is the second attempt to bring back the brand within three years, but this relaunch is the first for new owner WHP Global. In March, the brand management company bought the toy retailer from Tru Kids Inc., a parent company of Toys “R” Us. After filing for bankruptcy protection and closing down all of its locations in the US and UK in 2018, Toys “R” Us was revived by Tru Kids with two standalone shops, but closed soon after.
