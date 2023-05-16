The IRS plans to launch a pilot program for the 2024 filing season to test a “direct file” system and help the federal government decide on whether to move forward with potentially implementing it in the future, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel and the Treasury’s Chief Implementation Officer Laurel Blatchford confirmed on Tuesday.
There’s still limited details about the pilot as the agency determines the basic structure of the program, but Werfel said that members of the public will have the option to participate.
The IRS published a feasibility report Tuesday – which lays out taxpayer interest in direct file, how the system could work, its potential cost, operational challenges and more.
The report shows that the majority of surveyed taxpayers would be interested in using an IRS-provided tool to prepare and file their taxes electronically – and that the IRS is “technically capable of delivering direct file, but doing so would require additional resources and add complexity to IRS operations.”
The new direct e-file program being tested “could potentially save taxpayers billions of dollars annually,” said Blatchford, noting an individual taxpayer pays an average of $140 preparing their tax returns each year.
The report’s initial cost analysis show that a pre-file option run by the IRS “could cost less than $10 per return to provide, and of course would be free to taxpayers – by comparison, simple electronic filing options currently available to taxpayers are around $40.”