The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) recently held “No B.S. It’s Time to Believe in Black People Again,” the third presentation in its “MDEAT Speaks” monthly Black empowerment series. Former Obama administration appointee Ivory A. Toldson delivered an insightful presentation to a packed house at Ampersand Studios. “Much of the reported figures and statistics about Black people are poorly sourced, outdated, out of context and not factual,” noted Toldon. “We must challenge the data and think about how that impacts outcomes.” To learn more about MDEAT, visit MiamiDade.gov/EconomicAdvocacyTrust.

