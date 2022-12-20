The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) recently held “No B.S. It’s Time to Believe in Black People Again,” the third presentation in its “MDEAT Speaks” monthly Black empowerment series. Former Obama administration appointee Ivory A. Toldson delivered an insightful presentation to a packed house at Ampersand Studios. “Much of the reported figures and statistics about Black people are poorly sourced, outdated, out of context and not factual,” noted Toldon. “We must challenge the data and think about how that impacts outcomes.” To learn more about MDEAT, visit MiamiDade.gov/EconomicAdvocacyTrust.
Ivory Toldson at MDEAT speaker series
- The Miami Times
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Jazz in The Gardens releasing 2023 lineup
-
Black farmers sue government for promised federal aid
-
Heartfelt sendoff for North Miami quarterback
-
Buy Black for the holidays this Black Out Sunday in North Miami
-
Black dancers shine in 'The Chocolate Nutcracker'
-
Alix Desulme appointed North Miami mayor with next election postponed 18 months
-
Miami-Dade to support small businesses with virtual incubator
-
The Brittney Griner swap: Was it worth it?
-
Unions seeing a comeback after decades of decline
-
New Miami-Dade commissioners sworn in
December 14-20
Recent Obituaries
87, retired foreign affairs officers for U… Read moreWILLIE HOLMES
98, retired domestic worker, died December… Read moreAMY LEE JOHNSON
69, supervisor accounts payable for City o… Read moreDONALD RICHARD BOLDEN
78, clothing retailer, died December 9. Se… Read moreVERA ELIZABETH GLOVER