The Jessie Trice Community Health System (JTCHS) broke new ground. Recently, the organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for the JTCHS Barbara J. Jordan Community Health & Wellness Center, joined by dozens of elected officials, community leaders and legends in the health-care field.
“We are extremely excited to break ground and build this state-of-the-art wellness center,” said President and CEO Annie Neasman. “It is part of our ongoing commitment to provide affordable and accessible quality healthcare to the community we serve. The residents of Miami Gardens and surrounding areas will have a new location to call their medical home.”
During the ceremony, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan shared some poignant words about the facility, which bears her name. “When I think about my name being on something that will help people in the community for years to come, I can’t help but to be grateful for this honor,” Jordan said.
The Jessie Trice Community Health System offers a myriad of services to improve the health of the community. This includes dentistry, family medicine, nutrition, HIV/AIDS, behavioral health, transportation, healthy start, obstetric & gynecological care, school-based health, community health promotions, health & wellness center, pediatrics, and ancillary services.
The center will be about 15,000 square feet of welcoming space and will deliver innovative care for the entire lifecycle. Features of the center will include four exam rooms for family medicine/primary care, four exam rooms for pediatrics, four operatories for oral health care, a behavioral health mental health/substance abuse services laboratory, and a 4,000 square foot multi-purpose room that will be used for nutritional classes, healthy cooking demonstrations and other community-based activities. The general contractor for the facility is Dwight Stephenson of D. Stephenson Construction.
The Jessie Trice Community Health System owns and operates 11 primary care centers, a 40-bed women’s residential center for substance use and are located in one university and 40 school-based health suites.