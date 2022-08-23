Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a challenge to the state of Florida last week when he blocked part of a controversial law that restricts the way businesses can cover race-related topics when training employees.
“If Florida truly believes we live in a post-racial society, then let it make its case,” Walker wrote in a 44-page ruling. “But it cannot win the argument by muzzling its opponents. Because, without justification, the (law) attacks ideas, not conduct, plaintiffs are substantially likely to succeed on the merits of this lawsuit.”
Walker granted a preliminary injunction request by three businesses and a consultant, all of whom require or perform training on issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion.
The business-related lawsuit is just one in a series of federal legal challenges that have put Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priority “Stop WOKE” law under siege.
Part of the law that guides employment practices lists eight race-related concepts and required training programs or other activities that “compels such individual (an employee) to believe any of the following concepts constitutes discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin.”
As an example of the concepts, the law targets compelling employees to believe that an “individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears personal responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the individual played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.”
Walker agreed with the plaintiffs that restrictions in the law violate the First Amendment, rejecting arguments by attorneys for the state that the law leaves businesses “free to engage in” any speech they want but can’t hold employees as a captive audience.
“It (the law) targets speech – endorsing any of eight concepts – and only incidentally burdens conduct,” Walker wrote. “Even the slightest endorsement of any of the eight concepts at any required employment activity violates the statute; the (law) requires no evidence that the statement be even subjectively offensive. Nor does the (law) require that the statement create a severely or pervasively hostile work environment.”
Walker’s ruling came on the same day that a group of university professors and a university student filed a federal lawsuit challenging another part of the law restricting how race-related concepts are addressed in education.
The professors and the student argued the law constitutes “racially motivated” censorship. The 92-page lawsuit also was filed in the Northern District of Florida.
Another education-related challenge also is pending in federal court.