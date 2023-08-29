Just five years ago, a price-conscious auto shopper in the United States could choose from among a dozen new small cars selling for under $20,000. Now, there’s just one: the Mitsubishi Mirage. And even that one appears headed for the scrap yard.
At a time when Americans increasingly want pricey SUVs and trucks rather than small cars, the Mirage remains the lone new vehicle whose average sale price is under 20K – a figure that once marked a kind of unofficial threshold of affordability. With new and used car prices having soared since the pandemic, $20,000 is no longer much of a starting point for a new vehicle.
This current version of the Mirage, which reached U.S. dealerships a decade ago, sold for an average of $19,205 last month, according to data from Cox Automotive. Though a few other new models have starting prices below $20,000, their actual purchase prices, with options and shipping, exceed that figure.
The Mirage, with hatchback and sedan versions, costs less than half of what the average U.S. new vehicle does. That average is now just above $48,000 – 25% more than before the pandemic struck three years ago.
The scarcity of small cars at dealerships helps explain why the average new vehicle costs so much: Detroit’s Big Three automakers – General Motors, Stellantis and Ford – began to jettison the compact and subcompact car business about five years ago. Low profit margins for small cars and consumers’ increasing shift to SUVs and trucks made the decision an easy one. Likewise, Toyota and Honda later halted U.S. sales of their subcompacts.
Then a pandemic-related computer-chip shortage slashed global auto production. Vehicles were suddenly in short supply at a time of high demand. Prices shot up.
A new Mirage, which costs about the same as a 4-year-old Chevrolet Cruze or Mazda 3, has a five-year, 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. It gets roughly 39 miles to the gallon, among the highest of any vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t hybrid or electric.
Despite the low price, U.S. sales of the Mirage have been sluggish and it might not be available at all in a couple of years. The trade publication Automotive News has reported that Mitsubishi will stop selling the Mirage by mid-decade. Mitsubishi, part of the Nissan-Renault alliance, declined to comment. But its website says production of the Mirage in Thailand, where it is built, is ending.