The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler, shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.
The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper.
Parlement Technologies, which owns the platform, and Ye said the acquisition should be completed in the fourth quarter, but price details were not disclosed. Parlement Technologies said the agreement includes the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.
A week ago, Ye was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. In one post on Twitter, he said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. Defense Readiness Condition scale known as DEFCON.
Ye is no stranger to controversy, once suggesting slavery was a choice and calling the COVID-19 vaccine “the mark of the beast.” Earlier this month, he was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris fashion week.
“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a prepared statement.
The acquisition could also breathe new life into Parler, which has struggled amid competition from other conservative-friendly platforms like Truth Social. Parler, which launched in August 2018, didn’t start picking up steam until 2020. But it was kicked offline following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A month after the attack, Parler announced a relaunch. It returned to Google Play last month.
“This deal will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said in a prepared statement.
In other news, JPMorgan Chase and Ye are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments.
The letter ending Ye’s relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candace Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper.
While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to Ye Sept. 20, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak about it publicly. The decision was made after Ye publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. JPMorgan is giving him 60 days from the date of the letter to find a new banking relationship.
Ye told Bloomberg News Sept. 12 that he planned on cutting much of his corporate ties, saying “It’s time for me to go it alone.” In that interview, he also criticized JPMorgan for not giving him access to Jamie Dimon, the bank’s CEO and chairman.
While Ye’s hip-hop career has made him a wealthy man, he also controls a popular fashion and shoe line under Yeezy Brands. In that interview with Bloomberg, he said he also planned to cut relationships with his corporate suppliers as well.