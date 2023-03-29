As colleges are lining up this spring’s commencement speakers, Jackson State University has announced that a Black corporate president with deep roots to the HBCU will address its graduating class.
Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, will deliver the keynote address to Jackson’s graduating class April 28. The company’s brands include M&M’s Snickers and Skittles, among others.
Vincent’s parents, Dr. George and Pearl Vincent, were both professors at Jackson State for 25 years.
“A native Jacksonian, we are extremely proud that Mr. Vincent has become one of the country’s most influential Black business leaders. I believe he will be an excellent motivator as our graduates begin the next chapter in their lives," said Elayne H. Anthony, Ph.D., the university’s acting president.
Prior to joining Mars in 2019, Vincent spent 20 years at General Mills building popular cereal brands among its many other products, like Betty Crocker and Bisquick, and helped execute its $10B acquisition of the Pillsbury Company.
He has appeared on Savoy magazine’s list of the most influential African Americans in corporate America, and Black Enterprise magazine’s lists of the most influential Blacks in America and most influential marketing and advertising executives. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has honored Vincent with its Century Award of Excellence.
“Historically Black colleges and universities like JSU are critical to paving the way for a more diverse and equitable future,: said Vincent, who is also a founding member of the Black Executive CMO Alliance. “I am privileged to help celebrate the excellence of the graduate Class of 2023.”