Rich Jennings has been promoted to president of Comcast Cable’s west division, reporting to Comcast Cable’s president and CEO Dave Watson. Jennings is now responsible for all Comcast Cable operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Texas, Idaho and Wisconsin.
“Rich is an outstanding executive who has been incredibly successful overseeing operations for several of our regions,” said Watson. “Rich is known for his collaborative style and his relentless commitment to improving how we bring customers our industry-leading products and services.”
Jennings is a 27-year veteran of the cable industry, including spending the past 15 years in operations roles. In his most recent position, he served as Comcast west division senior vice president of field operations. With overall responsibility for the health and performance of the division’s regional operations, Jennings’ focus was on improving consistency and predictability in service delivery and the customer experience. Prior to that he served as senior vice president for the mountain west region for eight years. He began his career in telecommunications with Time Warner Cable in 1993.
Jennings has been repeatedly recognized by Cablefax magazine as one of the most influential minorities in cable and top 100 overall leaders in the industry. He also has a robust history of community service, including participation in the Urban League and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Jennings is a Chicago native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he received a business degree with a concentration in marketing.
Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand.