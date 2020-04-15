ReeJade Richmond, a Business & Legal Strategist, has launched IP Academy as the only do-it-yourself membership service focused on helping women of color entrepreneurs protect and monetize their creative genius. Her services not only give them the tools to protect their creative genius, but teach them how to leverage their protected business assets and content to build generational wealth.
The mission of IP Academy is to create an exceptional group of creative entrepreneurs who are on the same wavelength in terms of diligence, principles, and goals. They are gathering conscientious women of color who wish to take their own successful endeavors seriously and hold them safe as a legacy for their own precious children, and future generations.
It takes extensive legal knowledge and experience to make certain your assets are protected. We have it! This is the very first organized club of its kind, and we are thrilled to offer membership to so many worthy women. Do-It-Yourself legal advice by professionals with precise insight into the matters that matter to us -- That is what’s in store!
IP Academy is truly the solution for creative women of color entrepreneurs who cannot afford to hire an attorney and or are tired of people stealing their creative genius and making bank from it.
Whatever the case might be, IP Academy has a solution. IP Academy is opening its doors on April 1st, 2020, to the first cohort membership class: self-made. The introductory rate to join IP Academy from April 3rd through April 6th, 2020 is $67 per month. Members are free to cancel at any time.
The membership rate will increase on April 7th, 2020 to $97 per month. Doors to IP Academy close on April 9th.
To join for more information about IP Academy, visit www.ipacademy.co/join