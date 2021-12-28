Diners looking to enjoy their favorite Chicago restaurants will likely have to provide proof of vaccination at local eateries and other city businesses, as new confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new COVID-19 requirements for indoor businesses after the city has recorded nearly 1,800 new confirmed cases per day. The daily caseload was around 300 only a few weeks ago and the increase has prompted Lightfoot and local health officials to consider new requirements in response to the surge.
The new requirements will go into effect Jan. 3, Lightfoot says, and the order will remain in place until the city deems that the current surge is over. Churches and schools are exempt, along with grocery stores with dining areas and other businesses where patrons stay for less than 10 minutes. Visiting athletes from professional sports franchises who come to in Chicago are also not required to show proof of vaccination, while residents are required to do so at venues such as the United Center and Soldier Field.
“For the vaccinated, you are free to go about your business,” Lightfoot said at a news conference. “But you need to have proof.”
Lightfoot says that patrons will not have the option of showing proof of a negative test and that the biggest risk facing the city is those who choose not to be vaccinated. She urges vaccinated residents to implore their unvaccinated friends and relatives to get the COVID-19 vaccines, which the mayor says will go a long way in preventing further measures.
The mayor says she has not been this concerned about the surge of new COVID-19 cases since the early days of the pandemic. Her biggest concern is with city residents who choose to not get vaccinated despite the onset of the omicron variant, which local health officials consider to be more dangerous than previous forms of the virus.
“The last thing in the world that I want to do is stand before you at a podium like this and announce that we’re shutting our city back down,” Lightfoot said last week. “That would be devastating. I don’t want to have to take that step. But again, it really depends on the unvaccinated. The unvaccinated are affecting the health and well-being and livelihoods of all of us.”
Chicago’s health director, Dr. Allison Arwady, said that the city’s positivity rate is at 7.3%, which is the highest the city has seen in more than a year. Cases have risen by 80% in the past week, and officials expect to see a post-Christmas surge after daily rates rose to as high as 2,800 new cases.
Lightfoot said at a news conference that the city is in the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the city is now averaging 1,700 new confirmed cases per day. Hospitalizations and deaths are at levels that officials have not seen for several months, which makes the new requirements necessary.
“We will leave no options off the table when it comes to protecting the safety of our residents,” Lightfoot said. “We didn’t want to get to this point, but we simply have no choice. ... This is what we have to do to keep our health system from being overwhelmed by this new wave.”
Other cities, including New York, have required patrons to provide proof of vaccination at local restaurants, sporting events and Broadway shows. However, Chicago has not yet required such proof while new cases of COVID-19, including those associated with the omicron variant, have steadily increased new cases.
Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia told the Chicago Sun-Times that he is urging Lightfoot to wait until Jan. 3 and to make restaurant employees exempt from the vaccination requirement, to avoid making staff shortages at local restaurants worse than they have been during the pandemic.
Proof of vaccination for diners is a better option, Toia says, than limiting capacity, as was the case earlier in the pandemic when many restaurants were forced to close because of the loss in business associated with COVID-19 requirements.