The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce will virtually hold its 15th Annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 6 p.m., hosted by entertainer and comedian Bill Bellamy.
The theme of this year’s virtual black-tie experience is To Miami With Love: Our City, Our Time, Our Business.
“Going virtual for our Annual Holiday Gala is vital to ensure we continue to celebrate our businesses’ excellence and our future. Moreover, this unique event will offer the Gala to anyone around the world who wants to attend who may not have been able to attend in person in the past,” said G. Eric Knowles, president and CEO of Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.
Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will serve as this year’s gala honorary chairman.
Award recipients include:
Distinguished Service Award: Leroy Jones, executive director of Neighbors and Neighbors Association Inc.; executive director of The Black Economic Development Coalition (Tools for Change); and lead organizer of Circle of Brotherhood.
Citizen of the Year: Miami-Dade District 3 County Commissioner and former District 5 City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon.
David Fincher Young Innovator: Keon Williams, assistant director of Urban Philanthropies and co-founder of The Urban.
H.T. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award: Nat Moore, senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations for the Miami Dolphins
Individual tickets are available for $25 per person. Event sponsorship opportunities range from $500 and up. For more information about sponsorships or to purchase tickets, visit m-dcc.org/events-gala.