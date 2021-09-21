A comprehensive, 110-page guide to Black life is now available online for download at MiamiDade.gov/advocacy, courtesy of the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board.
Even under the economic strain of COVID-19 that placed many small and especially minority-owned businesses at risk, the advisory board managed to pull the guide together by partnering with several community organizations to compile the list of civic, professional, cultural and business organizations. The new version will remain in print until 2022.
The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board, as part of the Office of Community Advocacy, continues to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of County Commissioners and advocates for the social, economic, political and educational needs of its constituents.
“We hope that this publication will inspire those who view it to connect and support these organizations and businesses that make Miami-Dade County an exciting and dynamic place,” said Stephen Hunter Johnson, chair of the advisory board. “We encourage the community to engage with businesses through our “I Support B.O.B.” (Black-owned businesses) campaign.”
“The Black World Guide” has been in existence for about 10 years, but this is the first time the document has been made available online. The Black Affairs Advisory Board and Mayor’s Office of Equity and Inclusion are exploring the possibility of creating a searchable database of Black businesses and organizations.
Meanwhile, the current guide contains an extensive table of contents includes Black elected officials, municipalities, judges and bar associations, consulates, academic institutions, civic and social organizations, social services, professional organizations, media, Greek organizations, cultural institutions, church and religious organizations, food trucks and independent vendors.
Special sections profile businesses and attractions by neighborhood, certified minority businesses, the African diaspora and Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida.
The Office of Community Advocacy, under the Board of County Commissioners, oversees 10 advisory boards and the Miami-Dade County Goodwill Ambassadors Program. The office is charged with making Miami-Dade County “one Community” that embraces the area’s diverse and unique populations.