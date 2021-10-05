Business leaders Jerome Hutchinson and Denise Kaigler launched the first annual Black Professionals Month (BPM) initiative to fill a much-needed resource gap.
Through BPM, thought leaders in the Black community can gain access to leadership advancement tools, workshops, panels, conferences and experienced entrepreneurs for a month.
The annual initiative, which happens in October, is meant to uplift Black professionals and promote a spirit of collaboration and growth through a series of events. Though Miami was selected as the location for the events that began on Friday, BPM kicked off virtually due to COVID-19.
Until Oct. 31, participants can join interactive career-advancement workshops focused on personal branding, a diversity, equity and inclusion conference, networking opportunities through industry spotlights, spiritual support through “Faith Works Friday” and a “Global 100 Leading Black Professionals” ceremony.
BPM presents an interesting lineup of Black individuals already shattering barriers in their respective business-related industries.
Dennis Kimbro, bestselling author of Black wealth-promoting books, headlines BPM as the keynote speaker and host of a four-part “Think and Growth Rich” session on building sustainable wealth.
Other notable guests include 13-time elevator pitch champion Precious Williams and Bryony Bouyer, senior VP of diversity, equity and inclusion at toy giant Hasbro. Williams, celebrated as the “Pitch Master” for her mastery in elevator, media and investor pitches, will facilitate a “Mastering the Perfect Pitch” session, while Bouyer speaks on a DEI panel.
The BPM launch comes after the release of reports analyzing where Black professionals fit in corporate settings. A report from McKinsey & Company, a global marketing and consulting organization, reveals that about 12% of entry-level workforce positions are made up of Black people, who only 7% of managerial positions. And with only 8.1% of women in leadership positions in Fortune 500 companies, the disparity is even more prevalent among Black women in the corporate world.
Kaigler, award-winning digital marketer, former C-Suite executive and two-time recipient of Savoy Magazine’s “Most Influential Women in Corporate,” knew it was imperative to create an initiative with her business partner and South Florida resident Hutchinson that would close the gap.
“BPM will help Black professionals ignite their professional journey, (and) build their personal brand and leadership skills,” she said in a statement.
“Since 2007, my companies have connected Black professionals to key relationships, information and opportunities to enhance their careers,” added Hutchinson, chief servant officer of the International Career and Business Alliance and founder of Kentucky’s first Black television station, WYCS-TV. “By recognizing and convening Black professionals annually, we hope to enhance efforts to increase leadership roles and sustain wealth-building for Black professionals.”
Emerging leaders who attend BPM can access a leadership and coaching program for up to 12 months.
A ticket for a day pass is priced at $49. The leadership package that comes with select BPM programs costs $99; a full month access pass is $199. For 20% off tickets, available at BlackProfessionalsMonth.com, use code BPMMedia20.