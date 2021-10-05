Another phase of Comcast’s Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment (RISE) program will bring much-needed dollars to minority-owned businesses in South Florida.
Through the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, an extension of a multiyear initiative launched by the telecommunications giant last October, 100 small businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will each receive $10,000.
The grants are accompanied by access to media or technology resources, and a complimentary 12-month membership for Ureeka coaching programs on financial stability and skill-building.
Eligible businesses include those owned by Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and Asian American individuals with no more than 25 employees who have been operating for a minimum of three years.
At least $6 million in grant funding is reserved for businesses across the country in major cities like Houston; the Twin Cities; Oakland, Calif.; Seattle; Washington, D.C.; and Miami. One million dollars will be awarded in each city.
RISE launched in response to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minority-owned businesses across the country and aligned with a pledge to allocate $100 million over three years to fight injustice and inequality.
Local past recipients include Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, Allapattah Collaborative and the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.
“As we reinvigorate our economy and set up our community to bounce back stronger than ever, it’s critical that we support businesses of diverse ownership, of all sizes and across industries,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement regarding her thoughts on the grants. “We’re grateful that the Comcast RISE Investment Fund selected Miami-Dade County for this initiative, and thrilled that dozens of local minority-owned small businesses will benefit from that one million dollar investment and additional capacity-building resources.”
Aside from South Florida, the first round of $5 million investment grants distributed earlier this year went to 500 small businesses in Detroit, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia.
By the end of next year, Comcast RISE’s projected impact will leave 13,000 small businesses supported, with more than 4,000 awardees already announced since the 2020 start of the program.
Applications are available now through Oct. 14 at ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be announced in November and awards distributed by December.