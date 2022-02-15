Bobby’s Gym, a Black-owned health club located in Liberty City for more than three decades, closed its doors last week amid financial struggles and building safety concerns.
According to property manager Dorothy Smith, a realtor at Ashmore Properties and a collection agent for Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (FMBC), owner James ‘Bobby’ Lasster had fallen on hard times.
The once burgeoning Seventh Avenue corridor in Liberty City, where Lasster had hoped to grow his business from the ground up, now stands with more abandoned buildings and For Rent signs than operating businesses.
Located on 5708 NW Seventh Ave., Bobby’s Gym is one of two properties owned by FMBC in the 57th Street strip mall. The other is the First International Pentecostal Church of God, adjacent to the gym. When FMBC brought on Smith to replace Rolle Realty approximately 20 years ago, Bobby’s Gym was already renting space at the property.
Business had become unprofitable for Lasster, who went up against competing fitness chains that popped up in neighboring communities, and the unfortunate reality that Liberty City’s primary commercial corridor is not what it once was due multiple factors, including gentrification.
Gym members were paying $25 a month, according to the Miami Herald, compared to costs at major health club chains like Planet Fitness and YouFit, which charge as low as $10 for basic gym access and $25 for premium membership. High-end chains such as LA Fitness range from $29-$34 for monthly memberships.
“Bobby was always struggling but we always worked with him,” said Smith, disclosing that Lasster had been honest with the church about how hard it was for him to sustain the business and meet rent deadlines with little revenue. “We knew that he didn’t have that many members so he had to pay with the little amount he was making.”
At one point, Lasster had fallen so behind on rent that he owed the church up to $10,000 in rent, but Smith said FMBC was willing to have him pay just half of the amount to keep the legacy business running.
“We’ve had a very good relationship with him because he had always been a good tenant and (we) understood that he was just having a hard time,” explained Smith. “The last two to three years had been hard for him because he had health issues and underwent a few surgeries. COVID made it worse because he had no income for a while.”
After being nearly eight months behind on rent, Smith said she advised Lasster to give up the business and vacate the premises if he could no longer afford to rent the property. FMBC decided against filing a formal eviction, said Smith, and afforded Lasster time to move fitness equipment out of the building.
On Dec. 1, 2021, a written notice was sent out advising Lasster of a 14-day grace period to submit the month’s rent or be forced to turn his keys in the following month.
“The volume of business was very low there but we did not want to see Bobby's gym close,” Gaston Smith, pastor of FMBC and no relation to Dorothy Smith. “It was strictly a business decision. We couldn't let a business operate there free of charge. From our perspective, we’ve been very, very gracious to Bobby.”
He went on to explain that monthly rent would normally be $2,500, but Lasster was charged only $1,000.
“We made the choice to work with him through it because we just wanted to do the right thing in the community,” said Gaston Smith. “He’s our longest tenant and we never brought up rent over the last 10 years or so. Eventually, there was an agreement made that he would be out of the building by a certain day.”
Safety concerns
Lasster initially informed The Miami Times that he was vacating the premises because it posed a safety hazard for members, sharing concerns about cracks, mold, previous roof leaks and graffiti that impacted the appearance of the business. The upkeep, he said, was not an expense he should have been expected to pay for in addition to rent.
“If you see the building, you wouldn’t want to come here,” he said. “Things are still not fixed and they still want you to pay.”
In January, Lasster explained how he had been unsatisfied with the church’s response to safety complaints in a videotaped interview with Faren Humes, a local filmmaker covering issues of politics, gentrification and community.
Dorothy Smith confirmed that Lasster told her he wasn’t happy with the patchwork done to fix his leaky roof and preferred to have it replaced altogether. The leaks were repaired and the church also responded to a report of fallen ceiling plaster near the back of the gym.
“The only thing I want is to get out of here,” Lasster told Humes, after eyeing green marks on the ceiling he referred to as mold.
“Anything that we were made aware of, we've done our best to respond to it within reason,” said Gaston Smith. “Any repairs as it relates to the building is a responsibility of the church, and down to the years we've done that. Whatever he's asked us to do, we've worked with Bobby to get it done.”
FMBC is currently awaiting its 40-year building inspection with the city of Miami to receive a permit for extensive building repairs.
“The buildings will go through a complete overhaul as soon as we get the permitting back from the city of Miami,” Gaston Smith added, suggesting that Lasster might have had to close shop temporarily for the repairs if he were still a tenant.
Despite agreeing to share his side of the story, Lasster did not respond to multiple interview requests to confirm or deny the issues relating to the business’s financial shortcomings. He also did not make himself available to further discuss the extent of safety issues he experienced while a tenant in the building.
The church said it is prioritizing repairs and does not plan on putting the space up for lease anytime soon.