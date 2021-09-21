Attorneys for groups challenging a proposed settlement that Florida Power & Light reached with consumer and business representatives to raise base electric rates and add solar energy told state regulators Monday that the requested increase is more than the company needs as Floridians continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But FPL officials argued that the request is justified based upon the "superior performance” provided to consumers, as the state Public Service Commission began what could be a three-day hearing on the proposed settlement to raise base electric rates over four years.
The plan now before state regulators also adds more solar energy than initially requested, retires a coal unit in Georgia and continues to carry out FPL’s merger with Northwest Florida’s Gulf Power that formally took effect Jan. 1.
The proposed settlement would lead to a $692 million increase in base rates in January and another increase of $560 million in 2023, with additional increases in 2024 and 2025 to pay for solar projects. The settlement came after FPL filed a proposal in March to raise base rates. The deal now before the commission trimmed FPL’s original proposed rate increases by about $428 million.
The amount of proposed base rate increases in the new settlement was reduced from FPL’s March proposal, at least in part, because a potential return on equity --- a closely watched measure of profitability --- was reduced.
The agreement also addresses a series of solar-energy issues, which FPL has said would “support the development of 16 million solar panels across more than 50 new sites.”
If approved by the commission on Oct. 26, the agreement would lead to residential customers outside of Northwest Florida who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month seeing their bills go from the current $101.70 to $107.78 in January, according to the utility’s projections. Those bills would increase to $111.63 in 2023, $113.84 in 2024, and $115.34 in 2025.
Because FPL and Gulf have had substantially different rates, the proposal would take that into account through what is described as a “transition rider.” The result would leave Northwest Florida customers paying more than FPL customers in other areas.
Under the plan, Gulf residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours a month would see their bills go from the current $129.24 to $131.43 in January, according to the utility’s projections. They then would see the bills decrease to $130.55 in 2023, $128.03 in 2024 and $124.80 in 2025.