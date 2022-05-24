City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been doing the media rounds promoting Miami as the place for tech companies to relocate to. His most recent pitch has been for Elon Musk to move Twitter to the Magic City.
Starting with an appearance on “Morning with Maria” on Fox Business, the mayor began his pitch. "I think what the predominant sort of message is: Miami is a place of freedom, a place where people fled oppression," Mayor Francis Suarez said.
"Whether it's from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, of course," Mayor Suarez continued, "we realize that government taking to its full extension, the only equality it creates is equal misery."
The mayor claimed that Miami has seen a "tremendous" amount of migration from Silicon Valley to the Sunshine State.
"Not only big companies, but small companies," Suarez said, "individuals who are sort of fleeing a high-tax environment, an environment where there is rampant homelessness and crime, and [coming] to a place that has kept taxes to the lowest level since the 1950s; we've kept our homicide rate down."
Later in the week, Mayor Suarez added. “We’d love to have Twitter here,” Suarez said Friday during an interview at a Bloomberg Power Players event in Miami. “We think what he is trying to accomplish with Twitter dovetails very nicely with the brand of the city of Miami.”
Of course, the whole notion of Musk moving Twitter to Miami requires that Musk goes through with the purchase. The announcement to buy Twitter was made in April, but then in May Musk put the deal on hold until he said he could get the number of true vs. bots or fake accounts. The buyout is worth $44 billion.