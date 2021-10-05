Chima Burey and Amani Macaulay are elevating Miami’s nightlife and party scene with the sweet taste and smell of Duke & Dame a salted caramel-flavored whiskey brand.
With a distillery based in Jacksonville, Fla., and a label created in Miami Lakes, Duke & Dame has taken Florida and neighboring states by storm. The product is ranked as one of the best flavored whiskeys in the world and has won 10 international awards.
The Black-owned business celebrated its three-year anniversary last week, and Burey and Macaulay are already gearing up for more major projects and accomplishments to add to a relatively long list of accolades.
The entrepreneurial duo’s next stop: Miami Carnival.
The pair will be sponsoring the multiday celebration of Caribbean culture this weekend. Shortly after, they will head to Florida International University’s Craft International Food & Spirits event Oct. 12.
“When we were talking about creating [a brand of whiskey], we wanted to create something that was for everyone,” said Burey. “Too often, we find that in the spirit space, everyone is in their own corner like ‘I just drink rum, or I just drink vodka, whiskey or tequila.’ Our ambition was to create something that is for the melting pot of cities like Miami that we grew up in or live in. Something for everyone regardless of what corner in the spirit world they sat in.”
Burey says the brand is remarkable not only for its unique flavor but also because of its versatility, packaging and name.
“Traditionally, whiskey tends to be marketed toward men and we really wanted to change that perception,” he said.
The brand achieves that with its name, bottle, white calligraphic label, and a warm caramel aroma and smooth finish. Duke & Dame, named after noble ranks in a monarchy, invites customers to feel royal and regal while indulging in the drink. It is marketed as a “His and Hers” beverage, with the ability to appeal to both hard liquor drinkers and those who prefer something softer and sweet.
“We envisioned this power couple as enjoying their whiskey together,” said Burey. “Data points show that women are drinking more and more brown, we [couldn’t] leave them out so we had to be the first brand to include women in the liquor conversation.”
The idea for Duke & Dame came to Burey during dinner with a friend and casual conversation over a round of Fireball, a cinnamon whiskey reminiscent of Ferrara’s Red Hot cinnamon flavored candy.
“If you could start your own flavor of whiskey instead of cinnamon, what would it be,” was a question posed at the dinner table. That ultimately changed Burey’s life.
Almost immediately, Burey responded with salted caramel, thinking back to candy flavors he adored growing up.
“That nostalgic moment you felt when you took a shot of the Fireball was Big Red gum and hot cinnamon-type candies,” he said. “For me, I thought an equal experience would be one that reminds you of Werther’s Original (caramel candies).”
Three years later, the Miami native moved back home from New York and was reminded of the question when his friend, Macaulay, inquired about business venture opportunities after traveling the world and leaving the investment banking industry he had worked in for more than a decade.
Burey, with a background in commodity and currency trading, saw Macaulay’s interest and timely trip to Miami as an opportunity to get the business up and running.
“Duke & Dame really was intended to redefine that flavor of whiskey category and redefine the drinking experience overall,” said Macaulay. “We offer a new experience that people haven’t been presented with yet. The product itself really adds to that culture of diversity here in Miami.”
Both men were under the impression that years would go by before their product received any sort of recognition.
“That assumption was blown up almost right away because we ended up being picked up by Total Wine for all their locations in Florida about a week or so after we launched,” explained Macaulay.
In spring 2018, they entered their product in four contests and placed in all of them, winning medals for the SIP Awards, the International Whiskey Competition, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the New York International Spirits Competition.
“It was incredible. We really didn’t expect to place in all four and when that happened, it confirmed that we weren’t the only ones who thought this brand was great,” said Macaulay. “Being a Black-owned spirit business, we love the fact that these contests were blind. We went up against every other spirit in the market, the majority of which are white-owned obviously, and we came out on top.”
Macaulay and Burey said their research before going into business led them to believe that Miami’s market contains plenty of rum drinkers, with the majority of people in the Black community having a strong preference for cognac, though a sizable amount favors bourbon and whiskey.
They were sure that their product was something that could be marketed to everyone of legal drinking age, no matter their spirit preference.
“We really have something special here because there’s not too many spirits out there that really have a universal appeal across demographics,” said Burey. “Regardless of gender or age, we noticed that everyone’s reaction was the same.”
Now at the three-year mark, Duke & Dame is available for purchase in 38 states, with a strong distribution base in Florida, Michigan and New York. The brand is exclusively available in Florida at Total Wine & More, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Drizly, MiniBar, Reserve Bar and Wine to Ship.
“We do feel pretty good about where we’ve come and what we were able to achieve as a small independent brand. We're positioned well to grow,” said Macaulay. “Chima and I are both from the finance world and the things that we’ve learned individually have helped tremendously in not only forming the business but knowing how to operate it and approach things with a finance lens. The actual liquor space though, is something that was new to us, so we’ve been constantly learning on how to move within this space and working with our distributors.”
At an anniversary party held at Red Rooster Overtown last week, the business pair revealed that The Harlem Shuffle, a cocktail created to commemorate their accomplishment, will soon be added to the restaurant’s menu at the Pool Hall, a newly created themed lounge space.
“We’re enhancing the culture here through cocktails, by teaching people not only about Duke & Dame but the other ingredients that go into the cocktail,” said Nick Meza, the Pool Hall bar manager behind the cocktail. “If you’re educating on not only the space but on the cocktails and how they tie in to the space, that creates an elevated experience and adds another element. I’m grateful that I can be a part of that.”
“The inspiration behind The Harlem Shuffle was just the setting of that space,” explained Burey. “Just the vibe of [Pool Hall], the crowd, the music and the setting took me back to what a party in the ’60s or ’70s would look like, and those glorious parties that you would hear about happening in Harlem, N.Y. It reminds me of the original Red Rooster.”
The new cocktail is not the only Duke & Dame-inspired drink served at Red Rooster. Earlier this year, Meza created two other cocktails using the award-winning whiskey brand, adding Duke & Dame's presence at Red Rooster to the men's list of accomplishments.
“Two of the cocktails, The Dame and Old Uncle Duke, I created this year for Black History Month, but they sold so well that we put [them] on Red Roosters’ menu,” revealed Meza. “As long as they sell as well as they have been, I don’t see them coming off the menu. We're looking to actually make them staples. I’m hoping it stays there indefinitely.”
Burey said Derek Fleming, owner of the restaurant, told him that both cocktails are currently the bestselling drinks on the menu.
“We’re excited to have a partnership with Red Rooster, especially now that the upstairs lounge opened,” said Burey.
The Old Uncle Duke, made using Uncle Nearest premium whiskey, another Black-owned whiskey company based in Tennessee, is a twist on the classic Old-Fashioned cocktail. The Dame, which markets as a woman’s drink, presents a softer side of the whiskey brand paired with red wine, grapefruit and an edible flower garnish.
“They’ve done an excellent job, the flavor is very smooth. I drink whiskey all the time and this quite honestly is the best flavored whiskey that I’ve had,” said Roy Bellamy, a senior producer at Meadowlark Media who attended the anniversary celebration. “I’m happy that their company is growing.”
Francesca Morgan and Gary Coichy, other attendees of the event, also raved about the brand.
“It’s delicious,” said Morgan in between sips of an Old Uncle Duke. “Honestly, I feel like it’s a desert in a cocktail, it's very warm and gives me fall vibes.”
Coichy agreed, sharing that the smoky feeling he got at the end of the drink was the best part.
Only The Harlem Shuffle will be served at the upstairs hall; the two other cocktails are served downstairs at the restaurant. The drinks range between $16-$18.
Burey and Macaulay plan to add more flavors to their brand in the near future. For now, they’re working on existing partnerships and new endeavors.
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, a restaurant establishment in Aventura created by athletes Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, plans to dedicate this holiday season to featuring desserts infused with Duke & Dame, starting next month. Signature cocktails made with the whiskey brand are also included in its menu. And Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Wynwood now serves cocktails with Duke & Dame.
Visit DukeAndDame.com for more information and cocktail recipes.