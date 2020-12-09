Monica R. Richardson, the current senior managing editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will join the Miami Herald Jan. 1 as executive editor, according to a news release distributed by McClatchy, The Miami Herald’s parent company.
Richardson will be the first Black executive editor in the Herald’s 117-year history. The 30-year news business veteran has an expertise in Metro reporting with a specialization in digital news.
“We are thrilled to welcome Monica to Miami,” Kristin Roberts, McClatchy’s senior vice president of news, said in a statement. “She has a strong record of leadership in local journalism at one of the great metro newsrooms in the country. Now, she brings her commitment to accountability journalism and a track record of successful digital innovation that serves local audiences.”
In an interview with Miami Herald, Richardson said,“I’m pleased to be working in a newsroom where journalism is the core mission of everything. That’s what drives me in my career. It’s the passion,” she said. “I wouldn’t be coming to Miami if I didn’t see that passion for journalism.”
According to McClatchy, the family-run news chain recently acquired by a hedge fund in a bankruptcy sale, Richardson will focus on growing the media company’s audience and digital subscriptions. She also will oversee el Nuevo Herald and the Bradenton Herald, and operate as McClatchy’s Florida regional editor.
Richardson is originally from Charlottesville, Virginia. She has worked at the Charlottesville Observer, Florida Times-Union and Lexington Herald-Leader.
She has spent the last 15 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Richardson was the paper’s digital managing editor before her promotion in 2018 to senior managing editor.
Richardson has been named among the Atlanta Business League’s Top 100 Women of Influence in consecutive years and has served as a juror to the national Pulitzer Prize board.
In a press release announcing her appointment, Richardson said “the impact of the pandemic, racial reckoning and the country’s political divisiveness” make the Herald’s mission “more important now than ever before.”
Richardson is a graduate of Old Dominion University in Virginia and the single mother of an adopted 8-year-old girl.
On Monday, Dorothy Tucker, president of the National Association of Black Journalists, applauded Richardson’s hiring, noting that Herald management had recently committed to adding a high-ranking Black executive to its team.
“We congratulate Monica and are pleased that the McClatchy-owned Herald is taking this important historic step to diversify its management ranks,” said Tucker. “It’s a good business decision that will benefit Herald consumers through the production of additional content that appeals to a broader audience.”