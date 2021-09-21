OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the United States, recently announced the winners of its 11th annual “I Got Bank!” Youth Essay & Art Contest. Each of the contest’s 10 winners were awarded a $1,000 savings account.
The South Florida winners are Travis Brown, age 8 from Hialeah; Kylie Olibrice, age 9 from Miami; Ariel Hartman, age 10 from Tamara; and Jackson Lennox, age 12, from Sunrise. Each winner expressed how their families encouraged them to learn about money and how to use money for a purpose. The panel of judges included bank president and CEO Teri Williams, author of the book “I Got Bank! What My Grandad Taught Me About Money,” which inspired the creation of its namesake competition.
“This year we were excited to see and read how children are obtaining knowledge about money and sharing financial experiences with their families. Congratulations to our winners and their families for making financial literacy a core value,” said Williams in a written statement.
The “I Got Bank!” contest is part of a larger OneUnited Bank initiative to make financial literacy a core value of the Black community. The bank has also launched a Financial Education Center with online playlists on financial basics, major life decisions, starting a career, small business and preventing elder fraud.