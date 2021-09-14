The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center has partnered with Miami Dade College to offer a free new online course for minority-owned businesses to build their capacity. The deadline to apply is Sept. 20, 2021.
MBDA, operated in Florida by M. Gill & Associates, developed the certification program with MDC to put minority businesses on the fast track.
“The MBDA Capacity Building Certificate Program is an exciting new initiative, provided at no cost, to help eligible minority-owned businesses build management, financial and technological capacities, and attract exponential growth over the next five years,” said Marie R. Gill, MBDA executive director.
The MBDA Capacity Building Certificate Program will be administered by a team subject matter experts and expert trainers at MDC who will share their successful “how to” and “can do” experiences to deliver a mix of academic and practical solutions for minority business management and growth.
The business training course consists of a nine-hour program which serves to help Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) gain firsthand skills and knowledge to enhance their business success.
The training program focuses on three key areas. Operational efficiencies, which involves the adoption of plans and practices that reduce costs, increase revenue and enhance team development as well as understanding aspects of risk management and liability. Financial management, to boost financial acumen and the securing new sources of capital, including both traditional and alternative financing, as well as investment financing. And emerging technologies, to capitalize on new technologies and equipment to increase scalability, business exposure and efficiency.
To qualify for the free program all applicants must be at least 51% owned by ethnic minorities and have achieved some level of sales; be either the business owner or a designated senior executive; be registered to do business within the U.S. (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands); agree to participate in the entire nine-hour course; and agree to register as a client of MBDA and sign a client engagement agreement.
Graduates of the MBDA Capacity Building Certificate Program will benefit from access to financial investment and contracting opportunities and free technical assistance from the MBDA Business Center team. Classes will be held virtually Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 between 6-9 p.m.; limited seating is available. Full scholarships are provided to business owners who meet the criteria for eligibility.
For more information on the program and how to register, call 305.546.6225; to access the registration form, click here.