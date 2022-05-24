One of South Florida’s largest flea markets will permanently close on June 30.
The Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market has operated for well over three decades along Northwest 42nd Avenue after opening its doors in 1981.
With more than 40 acres and thousands of customers frequenting each week, the market presented a unique entrepreneurial opportunity for hundreds of small business owners, a majority of which were immigrants trying to make a living.
The one-stop-shop offers auto service, furniture, electronics, clothes, cookware, and even fresh produce at affordable prices from Monday-Sunday every week.
On some weekends, families would flood the outdoor market to attend its kid-friendly events, filled with spectacles and music.
Nearly five years ago, the flea market was bought by Gramercy Property Trust, a New-York based company that invests in and manages commercial real estate, according to Local 10.
Gramercy paid $80 million dollars, roughly $1.1 million per acre, for the Opa-locka land with the intention of renovating it.
In a letter to the community, management disclosed that a lease with owners of the site would expire on June 30. Business owners will have their occupancy lease expire 10 days before that, requiring them to have inventory removed before the market officially closes. Some merchants have asked for more time to move out.
“We are extremely proud of the work we have done running the flea market over the past five years,” read the letter. “Including working with you to survive and even thrive in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, as well as fighting the ongoing global pandemic.”
It was one of few flea markets in a predominately-Black community in Miami-Dade county left standing following the closing of Flea Market USA and Carol Mart.