The Miami-Dade School Board approved the commissioning of two architectural and one construction management at-risk firms related to two General Obligation Bond (GOB) projects valued at approximately $13.9 million, at a virtual meeting Wednesday, April 29.
While public schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has been expediting construction projects while following all CDC guidelines and maintaining safety and health as a priority.
Voters overwhelmingly approved the GOB in 2012 to renovate, remodel and replace schools; expand student capacity; enhance safety; and provide technology upgrades. The following are details of the projects:
Laura M. Perez and Associates, Inc. was commissioned as Architect/Engineer of Record for GOB-funded renovations at Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy. The proposed scope of work includes, but is not limited to: campus-wide renovations in the administration, classrooms, media center and cafeteria buildings; new covered walkways; replacement of the fire alarm system throughout, modernization of the elevators; and interior and exterior painting throughout.
Total project allocation - $7.3 Million
Completion – October 2022
Total Sub-Consultant S/MBE Participation: 45 percent
Total Sub- Consultant M/WBE Participation: 10 percent
M.C. Harry and Associates, Inc. (MCH) was commissioned as Architect/Engineer of Record and Lego Construction Co. was commissioned as Construction Management at-Risk firm for GOB-funded renovations at Glades Middle School. The proposed scope of work includes, but is not limited to: new windows, HVAC components and ductwork, fire alarm system, additional security cameras, alarm devices; doors, frames, acoustical ceilings, water coolers, replacement of damaged concrete walks and chain link fencing and gates; new ADA-compliant signage, exterior wall-mounted lighting, and selective exterior/ interior painting.
Total project allocation - $6.6 Million
MCH: Completion – April 2023
Total Sub-Consultant S/MBE Participation: 12.5 percent
Total Sub- Consultant M/WBE Participation: 11.5 percent
Lego: Completion – April 2023
Total Sub-Consultant S/MBE Participation: 14 percent
Total Sub- Consultant M/WBE Participation: 13 percent
To see the current projects, visit Capital Improvements at @MDCPSCapital on Twitter or use #GOBProgress.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego contributed to the information in this report.