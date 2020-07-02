McDonald’s launches the $500,000 Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to help HBCU students attending HBCUs continue their education this fall, despite the impact of COVID-19. Pictured are 2019 McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden® scholarship recipients (L-R) Jordyn Allen and Jaiden Boyce at last year’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.