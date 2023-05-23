The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, two organizations created to promote professional development and networking opportunities in the Black community, teamed up last week to educate entrepreneurs about business ownership as a pathway to wealth.
The event, hosted at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, featured a panel of three industry professionals: Eugene Clapp of The Clapp Group; Neil Fagan, Regis Advisory Group regional sales manager; and Myrlande Simeon, Black Business Investment Fund director. Matthew Pigatt, former mayor of Opa-locka and the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Minority & Small Business Enterprise manager served as moderator, while Lawanda Wright, section chief of the county’s Small Business Development Division, delivered a presentation on business certification.
“I think there’s nothing more radical than having a conversation [and saying] it’s OK to be wealthy. It’s OK to have real money ... to talk about prosperity,” said William “Bill” Diggs, MDEAT executive director.
“It’s really hard for businesses in the African American community to thrive,” said Dawn Obidiebube, who chairs AKA’s Gamma Zeta Omega chapter’s Build Our Economic Wealth Initiative. “Understanding what resources are out there and positioning themselves to go get those resources is imperative for survival, especially just having gone through COVID and seeing businesses close every day with inflation. We want to do what we can to make sure that businesses stay open.”
Obidiebube approached MDEAT about the small-business panel after the agency held a similar workshop for large businesses in partnership with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins at the Pérez Art Museum Miami about three months ago.
“Each chapter is encouraged to go out in the community and establish events that will help to build the economic wealth of the community,” said Obidiebube. “We do that in several different ways, like education, providing resources and networking. This was one of those events that checked all three boxes.”
“When it comes to creating a small business, you can’t force-feed people,” said Diggs. “You have to give them the information and hope that they do what’s necessary for them, which is to follow up. At the end of the day, they are responsible for their own success. We just want to be able to introduce them to the concepts.”
Nothing was off the table last Thursday, as the panelists defined what success and wealth looked like for small-business owners, discussed commercial real estate avenues, and provided insight into documentation required to obtain loans or grants from lenders and financial institutions. CareerSource Florida and local chambers of commerce were suggested as business resources.
“Business wealth is managing a business that is self-sustaining, that can be transitioned to the next generation,” said Fagan.
“A lot of my clients, I don’t think they do the research for what it is they are asking,” said Simeon, sharing common mistakes business owners make when seeking capital or pitching their business ideas. “They come in and say ‘Hey, I have the best sauce.’ Not knowing that I’ve had about five other people come to me saying the same thing, they’re asking for a $50,000 loan but not thinking about return on investment or how they’ll pay us back when they’re not making any money.
“Although they give me a business plan, it’s not really thought out. Do the research on what is capital, what is financing and know what they’re really going to be using it for.”
Chiming in, Clapp said some small-business owners make the mistake of not completing all proper documentation associated with their business.
“No. 1, you have to be structured right legally as a business,” he explained. “We have too many people who are participating in hobby business … you don’t have a business bank account; you don’t have an EIN number, but you think it’s sexy being in business. Being in business is one of the hardest things you’ll ever do in your life.”
Entrepreneurs in the room were encouraged to seek professional assistance from an attorney or certified public accountant to legitimize their business.
“There can be no wealth built without a foundation,” said Clapp. “You cannot come to any lender, be it a traditional bank or lending institution or even an alternative revenue-based lender like myself, if you don’t have your Is dotted and your Ts crossed.”
Pigatt, who spent the last four years working with the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce to provide technical assistance for businesses, urged attendees to take advantage of his agency’s resources.
The chamber’s technical assistance program includes one-on-one consultation for business startup assistance, certification completion, loan packages, bookkeeping services and free bimonthly forums on accessing capital, government contracts, marketing, technology and staffing.
“If we can’t get the basics right, we can’t scale and grow,” said Pigatt, mentioning opportunities such as the Miami Open for Business program for asset-building loans, technology and real estate funding.
“Mostly every industry that [Black people] have been allowed to enter, we dominate,” said Fagan, who has 30 years of sales experience under his belt. “Get the business structured properly in the beginning; it will allow your business to scale and grow.”
“What I see with our diaspora is that we take buzzwords and run with them,” said Clapp. “‘Oh, I’m going to get a small-business grant’ ... [when] there’s 10 or 100 other people vying for the same funding. A grant is not free money. That money is bequeathed for a certain purpose and that means if you do get that funding, you are going to be audited to make sure that the money is going for that purpose. Whereas a grant sounds good, I think we have a misconception a lot of times that it means free money with no obligation.”
Representatives from JPMorgan Chase Bank, Tax Paradise, Lamar Legal PLLC, and Grosborough Financial Group, who had vendor tables stationed at the event, answered questions related to funding, banking, business taxes, structure and credit.
“The turnout was great. We were able to pack a room,” said Diggs. “We need people to understand the value of creating opportunities around small-business ownership. [Thursday] was about making people aware that it’s more than a notion to start a small business and that there are many different facets to creating a successful business.”
“Just being in the room, I felt an even greater need than when I started asking our partners to come together to have this event,” said Obidiebube. “It made me realize that the need is so much greater than I can imagine. There will definitely be a part two coming sometime in the fall.”