The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) gathered dozens of local leaders inside downtown’s Ampersand Studios co-working space for a lively discussion last week on ways county policy can reflect the esteemed value of assets in Black neighborhoods.
Andre Perry, a commentator on structural inequality and fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., spearheaded the conversation as the event’s keynote speaker.
“The No. 1 asset you can have that is a great predictor of life expectancy, wealth development and a lot of other factors, is a home,” said Perry, before presenting his findings from a study on the devaluation of assets in Black neighborhoods.
He revealed that homes in U.S. metropolitan areas where the population is 50% Black were valued at half the prices of homes in neighborhoods with no Black residents in 2018.
According to the study, conducted with co-researchers Jonathan Rothwell and David Harsbarger, homes in Black neighborhoods in the country were priced 23% lower, or about $48,000 less, than the market rate value after factoring in crime rate and neighborhood amenities such as recreational facilities, schools and nearby businesses.
“As the percentage of the Black population in the neighborhood goes up, the price goes down,” Perry explained to the audience. “In neighborhoods where there are fewer to no Black people on average, they’re about $340,000 per home.”
In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area, the price difference between the value of homes in majority Black neighborhoods compared to predominantly white neighborhoods stood at $41,012 nearly four years ago. The pandemic only widened that gap.
“We just ran those numbers a few weeks ago,” said Perry. “Those numbers are higher. The devaluation is worse. … The home study is really a metaphor for how we are looked upon. We are more valuable than we are priced and we need to unearth our value.”
Not only are homes devalued in Black neighborhoods, but so are commercial properties.
With roughly 1,200 majority-Black cities in the U.S. and counting, he estimates that devaluation of properties in Black neighborhoods equates to about $156 billion in lost equity.
“Through our analysis and Census data, what we found was just under $2.4 billion in lost value to properties in Black-majority communities [in Miami-Dade County],” Zachary Rinkins, MDEAT public information officer, told The Miami Times. “We saw an opportunity to bring in an expert to help us unpack the issue and to leverage research and evidence to advocate to create policy around helping recapture some of that value.”
The event is one of many organized by MDEAT, the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau to promote economic equity in August during Black Business Month.
“The value impacts everyone in our community, not only Black people,” said Rinkins. “Those devalued properties are in the whole inventory of comparables that impact other people’s values, and it also impacts the revenue that our county has and needs to pay for the resources that we need in our community.”
Perry explained that the undervaluation of housing and other property in Black neighborhoods can have serious social ramifications, like Black homeowners realizing lower wealth accumulation which in turn could make it more difficult for them to afford college tuition, or invest in or start businesses, unlike their more affluent counterparts.
To counter devaluation, he proposed that local and federal agencies look into directing capital toward homeowners of color and BIPOC-owned businesses, remove bureaucratic barriers standing in the way of entrepreneurship and homeownership, invest in infrastructure in Black neighborhoods, incentivize renovation and remove policies that extract wealth from Black communities.
William “Bill” Diggs, executive director of MDEAT, said his organization has already begun to look at different avenues to address the issue.
MDEAT is committing $7 million toward a construction program to provide a line of credit to Black developers in hopes of getting more Black people into homes, the Legacy Loan program that will help with probate following the transference of property after the death of the property owner, and a property purchase program that will generate work for Black contractors in Black communities.