Beverly Cohen Crawford is a State Farm agency owner, entrepreneur and successful businesswoman born and raised in Miami. She is a proud alumna of Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She has become one of South Florida’s most influential businesswomen and is on a crusade to inspire others to follow their dreams of entrepreneurship. For more than 30 years, she has been engaged in the insurance and financial services industries, holding positions and working through the ranks in management, claims and agency.
After years of working at the corporate level, Crawford traded in her comfortable salary, company car and paid benefits for an opportunity to create her own path. Her passion, dedication and commitment to serving others compelled her to establish the Beverly Crawford Insurance Agency Inc., a sales and service outfit that promotes products offered by State Farm Insurance Companies to meet the needs of customers at every stage of life. She is honored to celebrate 20 years of providing professional guidance to – and building personal relationships with – her customers and their families.
Crawford is very involved in her church and volunteers with a variety of service organizations and mentoring programs; she’s particularly fond of helping to build homes for local families with Habitat for Humanity. She also serves on the boards of Delta Care Inc. and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade County, and is the corresponding secretary of The Girl Friends Inc. and the chairperson of events and programs for the Howard University Alumni Club of South Florida.