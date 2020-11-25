Bill Warren is the founder and owner of Benefits Design Resources (BDR), an independent health care and employee benefits insurance agency located on Miami Beach and primarily serving customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Warren has spent his entire professional career in the insurance industry. After successful stints at Travelers, Florida Blue and Humana, he struck out on his own in 2005 to establish BDR. Services include selling, implementing, consulting and servicing employee benefit plans for businesses; the same services are also available for individual/family insurance plans. The agency’s portfolio of insurance products include health care, dental, vision, life insurance, gap plans, long- and short-term disability, and long-term care. The companies BDR is contracted to represent include Florida Blue, UnitedHealthcare, NHP, AvMed, Humana, Aetna, CIGNA, Transamerica, American Public Life, Metropolitan, Guardian, UNUM and others.
As an employee benefits insurance agency, BDR provides employers with exceptional knowledge in this evolving industry, and assesses market trends to assure clients are provided benefit plans that meet their expectations from a benefit and cost prospective. BDR also provides services to individuals/families who may not have access to employer sponsored insurance plans. Those purchasing individual/family plans can either purchase insurance through the online marketplace or directly from an insurance company. BDR provides services for either of these options and also offers individual life, dental, vision, disability and long-term care insurance.
Please visit the company’s web site at bdrinsurance.com to learn more details about Benefit Design Resources and the services the agency provides.'
In partnership with the miami-dade chamber of commerce