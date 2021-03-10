Dave McLeod is the founder and principal consultant of Resolute Healthcare, a national recruiting firm based in South Florida. McLeod is a subject matter expert with more than two decades of experience helping employers acquire highly talented health care professionals and matching candidates with rewarding career opportunities. Resolute Healthcare’s list of clients includes multinationals such as UnitedHealth, Universal Health Service and Hospital Corporation of America, as well as local industry leaders such as Nicklaus Children’s Health System (formerly Miami Children’s Hospital) and Memorial Health System.
McLeod is credited for recruiting many clinical and executive leaders to South Florida. He has been recognized by the National Association of Physician Recruiters and the National Association of Personnel Services for his dedication to the highest professional standards in the recruitment and staffing industry. As an active member of numerous boards and committees, McLeod is committed to serving his community and promoting diversity and inclusion at every level.
