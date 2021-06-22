The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday announced a 4.9% statewide unemployment rate for May, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Here is a sampling of county unemployment rates:
- 6.7% Miami-Dade County
- 5.8% Polk County
- 5.5% Orange County
- 5.2% Broward County
- 4.7% Jackson County
- 4.6% Hillsborough County
- 4.6% Palm Beach County
- 4.3% Pinellas County
- 4.1% Sarasota County
- 3.7% Collier County
- 3.2% St. Johns County
- 3.1% Monroe County
The current national unemployment rate is 5.8%. It's been dropping steadily since a high of 14.7% at the height of the pandemic in April 2020.