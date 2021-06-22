unemployment
(The Associated Press)

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday announced a 4.9% statewide unemployment rate for May, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Here is a sampling of county unemployment rates:

  • 6.7% Miami-Dade County
  • 5.8% Polk County
  • 5.5% Orange County
  • 5.2% Broward County
  • 4.7% Jackson County
  • 4.6% Hillsborough County
  • 4.6% Palm Beach County
  • 4.3% Pinellas County
  • 4.1% Sarasota County
  • 3.7% Collier County
  • 3.2% St. Johns County
  • 3.1% Monroe County

The current national unemployment rate is 5.8%. It's been dropping steadily since a high of 14.7% at the height of the pandemic in April 2020. 