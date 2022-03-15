In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Dade County (FL) Chapter of The Links, Inc. is stressing its contributions to South Florida.
Under the leadership of current President and real estate agent Denese B. Waiters, the Chapter continues to breakdown economic barriers and implement programs to assist young adults in preparation for a more successful life journey. The Chapter is comprised of 52 women committed to service and advancing the needs of people of color.
As recipients of the Southern Area’s Truist Grant, the Chapter developed its Nationally recognized program - Linking to Financial Success. The program's financial literacy curriculum offers fundamental education in highly utilized areas such as banking, credit, savings, college financing and scholarships, heirs property, estate planning, home ownership, and investments to young adults between the ages of 17-24.
The Chapter leveraged industry experts to conduct seminars and interactive workshops to deliver a valuable outcomes-based toolkit and provides participants with life sustaining skills they can pass on for generations to come. Chapter organizers took a multi-faceted approach when developing Linking to Financial Success, including a pre and post assessment to measure knowledge gained, a stock market investment competition, and an overall program evaluation to validate effectiveness and impact. Students who participate and complete all coursework are recognized with completion certificates.
In 2022, the Chapter’s Linking to Financial Success program provided a new and brighter year for students at Casa Valentina, an affordable housing and comprehensive wrap-around services program for at-risk and former foster care youth transitioning to independent living. The Chapter enrolled 20 Casa Valentina students who are on track to complete the program within 90 days.
Those interested in additional information or wish to support the chapter’s endeavors through contribution may visit dadecountylinks.org.