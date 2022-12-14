Miami-Dade County is fostering economic development with a new program – Virtual Strive305 – tailored to meet the needs of both its microbusinesses and small businesses.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced its launch at a well-attended event last week.
Virtual Strive305 will be a growing library of free online and on-demand courses for entrepreneurs looking to increase their business knowledge and skills. It will kick off with a four-course series on how to build a business plan using QuickBooks, an accounting software package.
The courses include “How to Create Marketing that Generates Leads,” “Put Profit First Master Course,” “Mastering Quickbooks Online” and Small Business Basics Part 1.”
Virtual Strive305’s first four courses will be taught by Cuban American social entrepreneur and founder of FemCity Violette de Ayala, StartUP FIU Program Manager Alexis Fox, and accountant Yasnay Montalvo.
BizHack Academy founder Dan Grech is scheduled to teach a digital marketing master class in January. The marketing course will be available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.
“Our plan is to serve not five, not seven, but 70,000 businesses,” said Levine Cava last week at the launch event. “We’re going to be rolling out new courses monthly all throughout the coming year.”
In addition to courses that can be accessed on any device and at any time, entrepreneurs can connect with technical assistants one on one.
The online small-business incubator is an extension of Levine Cava’s Strive305 initiative, announced last year, to provide more resources for small-business owners and create a collaborative and educational environment.
Since its launch, Strive305 has helped more than 5,000 small businesses apply for up to $1 million in grants and personalized coaching, and to gain access to capacity-building opportunities.
“We’re going to take Strive305 and all the great work that we’ve done together and take it up a notch, exponentially, to launch our Virtual Strive305,” said Levine Cava. “Miami-Dade County has been ranked as one of the most recovered economies in the nation after the pandemic. And I truly believe there has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur in our community, [and we] are working hard to make sure everyone gets to benefit from it.”
Foundational partners involved in the launch and operations of Virtual Strive305 include StartUPFIU, BizHack, FemCity and Micro Business Catalyst.
The program is accessible through the Strive305 portal at MiamiDade.gov/Strive305. Entrepreneurs must then click on the virtual incubator to be directed to the course sign-up homepage.
“One of the things we wanted to be clear about is to make the website elegant and simple so that nobody is lost using it,” explained Danilo Vargas, small-business innovation manager at the mayor’s office. “And that it’s available from any device all over the county.”
“I love the fact that our Madame Mayor has taken this as one of her main priorities and that we are launching this virtual [Strive305] because small business owners in our community do need help,” said Anthony Rodriguez, District 10 County Commissioner and vice chairman. “They need help to navigate the process, they need help with the digital world, they need help [on] how to fill out applications.”
Rodriguez, as a business owner himself, said he understood firsthand how beneficial this new program will be to the small businesses that drive the county’s economy.
“We have a robust roadmap,” added Vargas. “We are going to work with Babson College, one of the top colleges for entrepreneurship in the country, and many of our partners who are going to help us build this tool out so that [this is] a true blessing for the entrepreneurs of Miami-Dade County.”