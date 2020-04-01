Miami Diaper Bank is working hard to deploy large quantities of diapers into the community and get them to babies and families who need them most. While these times are uncertain, they remain committed to doing everything possible to work alongside their partner agencies who are on the front lines getting much needed essentials and supplies to families in need.
While the current situation may be unprecedented, their team is skilled in emergency response and are working with partner agencies who are working to go the extra mile.
In times of crisis, emergencies and natural disasters, they request that their supporters contribute funds to allow us to serve our community as efficiently and effectively as possible.
With the funds collected, Miami Diaper Bank can purchase large quantities of diapers at a discounted rate and ship them directly to their partner agencies across South Florida. This allows diapers to get in the hands of families in need much faster, as their team does not have to receive, count, sort, organize and then deliver the diapers to our partner agencies. They are delivered to them directly.
Many of the families they serve already struggle to make ends meet on a daily basis, and having to choose between diapers and food for their babies is an issue they face often. The COVID-19 crisis and its effect on lives, jobs and resources has amplified the situation and increased the need for our services in the community.
Miami Diaper Bank is a safety net for struggling families and disadvantaged babies who deserve clean diapers. Your donation will go towards them purchasing, transporting and distributing diapers and baby essentials to the children and families whose lives are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and need our support now more than ever.
To donate visit, https://secure.actblue.com/donate/covid19responce.
Miami Diaper Bank contributed to the information in this report.