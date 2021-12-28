Circle of One Marketing founder Suzan McDowell, flanked by Miami-Dade County's Jason Smith and Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert, III while celebrating 20 years in business at the Red Rooster, Friday. Dec. 17. McDowell was presented with a special proclamation from the County for the impact her agency has had in raising the ceiling as a “Jamerican” Black-owned organization. The Circle specializes in multi-layered creative services including design and art direction, public relations, social media, community outreach, media buying and event management.