Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.
Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when actively eating and drinking.
SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination, but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
Meanwhile, in many downtown areas, including Miami, where companies closed their offices and commuting diminished, sandwich shops, bakeries and other small businesses are waiting with guarded optimism for their customers to return.
Teresa Ging could count on a steady stream of office workers coming to Sugar Bliss Bakery for muffins and cupcakes before COVID-19. They all but disappeared when the Loop, Chicago’s downtown area, became deserted amid government stay-at-home orders. But Ging is optimistic; some of her regular customers have returned to their office one or two days a week.
Michael Edwards, who heads the business group Chicago Loop Alliance, is also optimistic. Downtown Chicago pedestrian traffic at its worst was 25% of normal, encompassing only local residents and essential workers. Now, that number is up to 60%.
“It was been trickling upwards,” Edwards says. He’s hoping office building occupancy will reach 50% during the summer, up from the current 20%. While Illinois aims to fully reopen on June 11, Chicago officials have not said when they’ll follow suit.
Although many people would rather work at home, Edwards believes they’ll want to come back when they realize their co-workers are socializing without them.
“There’s the fear of missing out — if enough people are coming back, then they’re missing out on the cocktails after work,” he says.
The next few months will be an uneasy time in business districts across the country. With cities reopening and more people vaccinated, office workers are expected to return — especially with big companies like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America notifying staffers that they’ll need to return to work. But many businesses are expected to give their employees the flexibility to work from home. And some companies have permanently closed their offices and gone fully remote.
That will keep small business owners waiting and wondering, with varying degrees of optimism. When people began working at home, early-morning and lunchtime crowds turned into a trickle. Many restaurants and stores went out of business, and those that survived relied on government help, concessions from landlords and, when possible, selling online to shore up their revenue.
The downtown Philadelphia bakery owned by Edna Cruz and Michael Caro has just a fraction of its usual customers. Before the pandemic, office workers accounted for about 70% of their business. Now, Cruz worries that Nook Bakery & Coffee Bar’s customers may never return in force.
The couple have kept going thanks to a Paycheck Protection Program loan, leniency from their landlord and sales of their roasted coffee and custom cakes. But they still see a lot of juggling ahead.
“If the rent stays the same and the foot traffic declines, it’s going to be very, very difficult for us,” Cruz says.
But Cruz will likely see more people on the streets — Philadelphia officials announced last week that all restrictions on office capacity would be lifted starting this Friday.
Downtown Atlanta is filled with office towers and businesses typically expect to get a boost from visitors to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the city’s convention center and tourist attractions. There is just a fraction of that traffic nowadays and city officials have yet to say when Atlanta will fully reopen.
Kwan’s Deli lost about 80% of its business, reduced its hours and laid off its two full-time employees as well as its handful of part-timers. But co-owner Andrew Song is optimistic — even if the number of office workers doesn’t return to pre-pandemic levels, the deli will be able to survive as hotel guests, convention goers and tourists come back.
“As we in our personal lives return to normal, there’s sort of an understanding that the rest of the country will as well,” he said. “There’s definitely some hopefulness.”
Claudio Furgiuele, who owns nearby sandwich shop Reuben’s Deli, is less upbeat. His business has rebounded from the pandemic’s worst days, but he doesn’t expect workers to commute to downtown offices as regularly as they did before. And he needs their business.
“If you’re your anticipation is normalcy in the fall, there’s a good chance you’re not going to be here in the winter,” he said. “Because it’s not business as usual.” Salons, dry cleaners and other service providers are also waiting to see how many customers return.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city will reopen fully by July 1, but many New Yorkers are expected to continue working from home
In downtown Dallas, Keith Fluellen is seeing incremental signs of office life.
“It seems like a few more people are coming back slowly,” says Fluellen, who has a cupcake shop bearing his name. Customer traffic at his shop is down about 35% although there aren’t restrictions on offices.
Fluellen knows a complete recovery is a long way off: “We’re around the corner from AT&T headquarters, and we did business every day, all day, with different meetings, group walkovers with their teammates. And we’re not seeing that yet.”
Fluellen closed two other stores during the pandemic, but if business is good enough, he might consider opening another.
“You don’t want to make any plans until you have a good half a year of solid sales, until everything’s back to normal,” he says.