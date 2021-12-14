On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $8.7 billion investment in community financial institutions to increase lending to small and minority-owned businesses and people living in poorer communities with limited access to banking.
From the Freedman’s Bank Forum, Harris and Yellen discussed the reason for the move by the Emergency Capital Investment Program.
“The wealth gap persists today, the homeownership gap persists,” Harris said of the need for the investments. “Black entrepreneurs are three times more likely to report that a lack of access to capital negatively affects their profit margins.”
The $8.7 billion is going to be directed to 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam. The funds will be split it up between banks and credit unions, 54% and 46% respectively.
Overdraft fees under fire
Last week Capital One, the nation’s sixth-largest bank, announced it will eliminate overdraft fees in 2022. The bank joins Ally, which also announced it would be doing away with overdraft fees across all of its products. The trend started in 2020 during the early days of COVID-19 as a way to ease the impact of pandemic-fueled job losses. Ally, when it made the decision back in June, also cited racial inequality related to the impact of overdraft fees on Black and Latino customers.
Overdraft fees, which were first implemented in the 1990s, have become a steady source of income for banks, and while some are moving to end them, it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll completely disappear.
“For many big banks, overdraft fees are still the steady, reliable, predictable, easy revenue that shareholders love,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Chopra at the time was speaking of a move by the CFPB to begin looking into overdraft practices.
For some banks looking to end the fees, it may mean a return to monthly account fees to make up for the loss of revenue. Wells Fargo and Bank of America have instituted $5 monthly fees for any account that doesn’t have overdraft protection.
Wholesale inflation skyrockets
Inflation continues to be a major factor in the U.S. and global economy. The Labor Department’s latest data release on inflation shows that compared to a year ago, wholesale prices have gone up 9.6%. The producer price index, which is the cost of goods and services before they reach the consumer, increased 0.8% in November, after increasing 0.6% in October.
The increase in wholesale prices was across the board, led by a 1.2% increase in the cost of goods and a 0.7% rise in the price of services.
The wholesale number comes after the previous week’s announcement of the rise in consumer price inflation. Consumer prices, what’s paid at the register, shot up 6.8% for the 12 months, the largest increase in 39 years, as the cost of energy, food and other items increased.
All of this points to the Federal Reserve most likely taking the steps of raising interest rates to slow the rate of inflation.
Holiday gift shopping trend
The resale market is hot this holiday season, perhaps because of environmental thoughtfulness or due to supply chain woes. Whether from platforms like The RealReal or local thrift stores, gifts this year aren’t all coming off big box store shelves.
Just like everything else consumer focused, there are resale/thrift/secondhand venues to serve different audiences.
Just as when trying to purchase tickets to a popular concert when the box office is sold out some consumers may go to a ticket broker, for those hard to find gifts, the resale market serves the same function through sites such as Poshmark and Recurate. Buyers will likely pay a premium over retail price, but it may mean the difference between landing a coveted item or having to wait until the new year.
Of course, for the treasure hunters out there, there’s always local thrift stores and neighborhood yard sales.