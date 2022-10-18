Starting next spring, college students at select higher education institutions can look forward to additional tuition assistance through the city of Miami’s newly created Venture Miami Scholarship Program.
Last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced a partnership between Venture Miami and The Miami Foundation that will provide tuition support for students who live in the city and have been accepted into STEM or other high-demand occupation programs.
“The whole purpose behind the Miami Movement was to create a boundless stream of opportunities for our residents to jumpstart their careers in the economy of tomorrow,” said Suarez. “And the Venture Miami Scholarship does just that. I am very proud of the whole team at Venture Miami for delivering on an initiative that furthers our mission of building a Miami that works for everyone.”
The scholarship program will launch with an initial $500,000 from the city to be matched by Miami Dade College, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University (FMU) – South Florida’s only HBCU – and the University of Miami over the first two years of the program. Collectively, the universities will provide nearly $4 million in matching dollars.
Funding for the program will also come from Kenneth Griffin, founder of the Miami-based hedge fund firm Citadel. In addition to his $250,000 contribution, he has issued a $1 million challenge grant to sustain the scholarship.
“Florida Memorial University continues to add in-demand programs to keep our students at the forefront of emerging technology,” said Jaffus Hardrick, FMU president. “We are in support of the Venture Miami initiative with the city of Miami. This partnership will create opportunities for our students, which in turn will benefit South Florida’s growing global innovation and technology market for many years to come.”
The fund will be guided by a seven-member advisory council, which includes Jasmine Calin, curriculum developer; Katherine Leiva, chief of staff for Luisa Santos, Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member; Dami Osunsanya, SoftBank Opportunity Fund director; and Jacky Wright, Microsoft U.S. Corporate vice president.
Applicants must be residents in the city of Miami for three consecutive years, Pell Grant recipients – as determined by Florida Student Aid FAFSA guidelines – and high school seniors or recent graduates at the time of application, and must have received acceptance into a bachelor’s degree program in STEM or a high-demand occupation, such as nursing.
Prospective Miami Dade College students with a household income of less than 80% of the city’s AMI who may not qualify for Pell Grants are also eligible.
Interested parties can apply through Miami Foundation’s online portal at MiamiFoundation.org/venturemiamifund.