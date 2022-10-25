Ian insured losses near $7B
With claims continuing to climb each day, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian are nearing $7 billion. Data posted online Friday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed estimated insured losses at $6,886,280,085. That number is expected to increase as damage continues to be assessed.
The data also showed that 569,209 claims had been reported as of Friday, up from 564,399 claims on Thursday and 553,242 on Wednesday. Of Friday’s total, 397,823 claims involved residential property, while other claims involved such things as commercial property and auto damage. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.
Ian flood insurance payments at $113M
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it has paid out $113 million under the National Flood Insurance Program after Hurricane Ian. The program has received more than 41,000 flood-insurance claims, and the $113 million includes $80 million in advance payments, the agency said in a news release.
Residents who have mortgages on properties in designated flood zones are required to have flood insurance, which is mostly purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program. But most Floridians don’t have flood insurance, exacerbating problems from Ian, which caused flooding across the state. Residential property insurance policies cover wind damage, but not flood damage.
Federal money goes to causeway repairs
Florida received a $50 million “down payment” of federal transportation money to offset costs of Hurricane Ian repairs, including work on the Sanibel Island and Pine Island causeways, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday. In a news release, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the funding “only part of a larger federal commitment” to the storm-recovery efforts. The money is from the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief program.
In a prepared statement, Stephanie Pollack, acting federal highway administrator, said the “quick release funding we are providing will help get those repairs done as soon as possible and better prepare this area for future storms in Florida.”
In addition to the causeway work, federal money will be used for 20 intersections the state Department of Transportation has identified as needing emergency repairs, according to the news release.