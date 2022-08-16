The city of North Miami Beach has partnered with Freebee, a transportation service that operates in more than 25 municipalities in Florida, to bring its residents free and reliable transportation.
Commissioner Michael Joseph proposed the idea as an alternative for drivers who want to save a few bucks on gas, or residents, workers and visitors looking for other means of transportation.
“I’m happy my colleagues accepted my proposal and Freebee is coming to North Miami Beach,” said Joseph in a statement. “Although as city officials we cannot lower the price of gas, through the city trolley and now Freebee, which picks you up and drops you off at your doorstep, we can get our residents to their destinations reliably and without paying $4.50 a gallon.”
The city is piloting the program for six months at $250,000 and officials are considering making a long-term deal, according to Joseph.
Five vehicles, the majority of which are the luxury Tesla Model X brand, are exclusively reserved by the company to shuttle people for short-distance rides within North Miami Beach.
Running six days a week, the transportation service will allow passengers to be picked up directly from their homes in 100% electric vehicles and dropped off at their desired destination within the city. The service will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 1-7 p.m.
Similar to Uber and Lyft ridesharing services, rides must be requested through a mobile app. For those unable to download the Freebee app, rides can be requested via 855.918.3733.
“We are dedicated to solving some of South Florida’s biggest challenges, which include getting people to leave their personal vehicles at home and providing convenient options for people to get where they need to go,” said Jason Spiegel, managing partner and co-founder of Freebee. “We are excited to partner with the city of North Miami Beach and share the city’s vision in providing transportation solutions.”
Freebee is also available in Wynwood, Midtown, Brickell, the Design District, Aventura and Key Biscayne. Hours of operation vary by location.
“In a city that’s mostly Black and brown, it’s great to see this type of connectivity that you would normally see in other cities,” said Joseph, revealing that his city is the first in North Dade to provide such services to locals and visitors.