The expansion and renovation of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center will impact small- and minority-owned businesses and would reach out to communities that were normally left behind, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said.
“This is a great start for us,” said Holness. “It will be transformative. It will be a center for cultural celebration and create a diverse world. We are on our way to making this project work and ensuring the transformation of Broward County for people being left out and left behind. There will be many opportunities given to small businesses and folks who are not usually at the table. We are looking forward to this being tremendous success and create property for all the people of Broward County.”
On Friday, Jan. 17 elected officials and others attended an event describing the convention center’s expansion plans, which is estimated to bring tourism dollars and other incentives to the Fort Lauderdale community. The event included a panel discussion and a commemoration ceremony.
The expanded convention center will have more than 1,200,000 square feet, including a 350,000 square feet exhibition hall, a 65,000 square feet waterfront ballroom, dining options and a waterfront plaza. An Omni brand hotel will add 800 rooms. The estimated cost is around $900 million.
County Administrator Bertha Henry was pleased to have the work being done on that site.
This project has really gotten to be one of the most transformative projects in Broward County. This project is expected to bring $200 million a year in economic benefit. New businesses will be created and new ones will grow.”
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis sad that the project was one based on partnerships and agreed that it would transform the neighborhood around it. He praised the city and the county for working together on a partnership like this one.
“It will be completely compatible with the neighborhood,” said Trantalis. “We have created such a beautiful part of our city here.”
Linda Adams, chief operating officer, of the Tropical Plant International Expo, who ran one of the longest running shows at the Convention Center, said that she, too, was excited to see the future of the space. She felt that the project would create unique opportunities for the residents in the communities around the space.
“We are excited to be here today,” said Adams. “This is really, really amazing.”
Amaury Piedra, general manager of the Pier Sixty Six Hotel and Marina, and chair of the Broward County Tourism Coalition, said that the project would be another step in making Broward County an international destination and it would allow places like his hotel and other businesses to take the next step.
“It truly is a game changer from a tourism perspective,” said Piedra.
Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the project was one that showcases the people who live in the community, and that most businesses were directly or indirectly impacted by tourism.
“This is really a big day for us,” said Ritter. “Our value lies in our residences. This is a celebration of our residents and our inclusiveness. All the people in Broward County come together in peace and harmony.”