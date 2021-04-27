OneUnited Bank has announced its 11th annual “I Got Bank” national financial literacy contest, in celebration of National Financial Literacy Month.
To participate, students from across the country between the ages of 8-12 must read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay about it or create an art project to demonstrate how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives.
Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2021. The nation's largest Black-owned bank will choose 10 winners and award each a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by Aug. 31, 2021.
Teri Williams is the president of OneUnited Bank and the author of“I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money.” She wrote the book when she found that there weren’t enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances.
“In 2021, we launched the OneTransaction Campaign to encourage everyone to focus on one transaction to close the wealth gap for their family,” said Williams. “Our contest and free book educate children on savings and investments, a profitable business, credit scores and home ownership. We know that educating youth will inspire the entire family.”
For more information about the contest and to request a free copy of the book, visit OneUnited.com/book.